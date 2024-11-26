Anti-Woke Activists Respond to Walmart's 'Stunning Reversal'
Slow Clap: Arizona Finally Finishes Counting Votes

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 26, 2024 12:30 PM
Three weeks after the 2024 presidential election, Arizona officials have finally finished counting votes. President-elect Donald Trump handily won the state. 

Ten days ago, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes attempted to explain why results take so long. 

Townhall, in partnership with Decision Desk HQ, called the Arizona race for Trump on November 6. The President-elect spent significant time in the Grand Canyon State ahead of the victory. 

Meanwhile, Arizona Democrats are vowing to oppose Trump's agenda -- with some risking jail time as a way to prevent deportation of criminal illegal aliens. 

