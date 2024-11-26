Slow Clap: Arizona Finally Finishes Counting Votes

Three weeks after the 2024 presidential election, Arizona officials have finally finished counting votes. President-elect Donald Trump handily won the state.

Arizona has finished counting.



Trump won by 5.5% in the end, making it the reddest of the seven swing states. pic.twitter.com/CjRf7mqK9w — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) November 26, 2024

Ten days ago, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes attempted to explain why results take so long.

Accurate election results take time. Arizona law requires counties to finalize results by Nov 21, 2024. The SOS's Office will canvass results no later than Nov 25, 2024. This provides time to ensure that all eligible ballots are counted. #TrustedInfo2024 #TimeforAccuracy pic.twitter.com/FRv18IuGQN — Arizona Secretary of State (@AZSecretary) November 16, 2024

Townhall, in partnership with Decision Desk HQ, called the Arizona race for Trump on November 6. The President-elect spent significant time in the Grand Canyon State ahead of the victory.

RACE CALL: Donald Trump wins Arizona and expands his electoral vote count to 312, topping his 2016 victory.https://t.co/Z4mb5KdolZ pic.twitter.com/Hixeq9v2oT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Arizona Democrats are vowing to oppose Trump's agenda -- with some risking jail time as a way to prevent deportation of criminal illegal aliens.