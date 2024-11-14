'God-tier Kind of Trolling': John Fetterman Shares His Thoughts on Trump’s Cabinet Picks

There's been a lot of chatter surrounding President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, especially to do with Matt Gaetz for Attorney General. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the same day the announcement was made about Gaetz, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) offered his thoughts on Trump making such picks.

Fetterman referenced a social media post of his and said, "Clearly, uh, it's kind of like a God-tier kind of trolling, just to trigger a meltdown. But really, the Dems' opinions on Gaetz, that's not really what's interesting. What to me is interesting is the good ones are gonna come by my colleagues on the other side, the GOP, um, on how they can justify voting for that jerkoff."

Fetterman on Trump picking Matt Gaetz as AG: "God-tier kind of trolling just to trigger a meltdown" pic.twitter.com/De7KP0UYR8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 14, 2024

In a repost of CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, who also quoted Fetterman as saying that Trump was looking "to own the libs," Fetterman made the same points, though he also floated the idea of Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) as "a solid choice" for the role.

Schmitt had already taken his name out of consideration, as Semafor's Burgess Everett reported at the start of this week.

There have been serious, qualified individuals nominated to posts, like Rubio or Stefanik. Eric Schmitt would be a solid choice for AG.



But Dem opinions on Gaetz aren’t that interesting.



The good ones will come from my GOP colleagues to justify a vote for that jerkoff. https://t.co/0vizyxYpAr — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) November 13, 2024

News: Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt told Trump transition that he's withdrawing his name from consideration for attorney general, per a person familiar. The Missouri senator will help select judges and work to move Trump's agenda in the Senate — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 11, 2024

There's been quite the saga involving Gaetz, as Matt has been covering, from the freakout from the left to Gaetz retiring from Congress effective immediately, which also means the House Ethics Committee report about him can't come out, though Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) is calling on the Committee to "preserve and share the report and all relevant documentation..."

When it comes to concern as to whether Gaetz can be confirmed, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) offered to make sure it's done through recess picks.

Fetterman has been in support of other Trump Cabinet picks, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for UN ambassador and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for Secretary of State. Stefanik's pick was made official on Monday. Such an announcement about Rubio was reported on Monday night and made official on Wednesday afternoon.