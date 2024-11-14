The 'Bonkers' Plan to Set Up Matt Gaetz As Attorney General
'God-tier Kind of Trolling': John Fetterman Shares His Thoughts on Trump’s Cabinet Picks

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 14, 2024 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

There's been a lot of chatter surrounding President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, especially to do with Matt Gaetz for Attorney General. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the same day the announcement was made about Gaetz, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) offered his thoughts on Trump making such picks.

Fetterman referenced a social media post of his and said, "Clearly, uh, it's kind of like a God-tier kind of trolling, just to trigger a meltdown. But really, the Dems' opinions on Gaetz, that's not really what's interesting. What to me is interesting is the good ones are gonna come by my colleagues on the other side, the GOP, um, on how they can justify voting for that jerkoff."

In a repost of CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, who also quoted Fetterman as saying that Trump was looking "to own the libs," Fetterman made the same points, though he also floated the idea of Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) as "a solid choice" for the role.

Schmitt had already taken his name out of consideration, as Semafor's Burgess Everett reported at the start of this week. 

There's been quite the saga involving Gaetz, as Matt has been covering, from the freakout from the left to Gaetz retiring from Congress effective immediately, which also means the House Ethics Committee report about him can't come out, though Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) is calling on the Committee to "preserve and share the report and all relevant documentation..."

When it comes to concern as to whether Gaetz can be confirmed, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) offered to make sure it's done through recess picks.

Fetterman has been in support of other Trump Cabinet picks, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) for UN ambassador and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) for Secretary of State. Stefanik's pick was made official on Monday. Such an announcement about Rubio was reported on Monday night and made official on Wednesday afternoon.

