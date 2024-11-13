BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration
Here's What Happened in the Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Biden
Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech?
Another Airliner Got Blasted by Gunfire in Haiti
VIP
Lyft's Rules Put Drivers in Danger
Melania Trump Sets the Record Straight About Not Meeting With Jill Biden
Trump Makes Rubio's Pick for Secretary of State Official
President Trump's Chance to Crush Trafficking Networks
DNC Launches Shameful Attack on Trump's SecDef Pick Pete Hegseth
Liberals Fear-Mongering on Gay Rights, Pay Attention
VIP
Former Vice President Mike Pence Reacts to Trump’s Cabinet Picks
And the New Senate Majority Leader Is...
Besty Devos Responds to Trump's Plan to Dismantle the Department of Education
Humiliation: Everyone Admits Bob Casey Lost...Except for Bob Casey
Tipsheet

Donald Trump Makes a Big Decision on Attorney General

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 13, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President-elect Donald J. Trump has made his selection for attorney general: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). The news will certainly trigger liberals, and the media meltdowns will be epic. We’ll have more on that later. Gaetz has been one of the most vocal and boisterous defenders of Donald Trump on the Hill. He is, for sure, someone who will clean house at the Justice Department if confirmed:

Advertisement

It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States. Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department. On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law. Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution. We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again.

The Florida Republican said it would be an honor to serve the president:

Recommended

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration Katie Pavlich
Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration Katie Pavlich
DNC Launches Shameful Attack on Trump's SecDef Pick Pete Hegseth Rebecca Downs
Is Chuck Schumer Serious With This Speech? Katie Pavlich
Here's What Happened in the Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Biden Katie Pavlich
And the New Senate Majority Leader Is... Rebecca Downs
Liberals Fear-Mongering on Gay Rights, Pay Attention Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration Katie Pavlich
Advertisement