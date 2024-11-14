Oh, People Are Melting Down Over Matt Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has resigned his seat in Congress in anticipation of what could be one of the nastiest, most contentious cabinet confirmation battles ever. President-elect Donald J. Trump nominated the Florida Republican as our nation’s next attorney general. Some couldn't comprehend the prospect of Gaetz becoming our leading law enforcement official. The Left went insane, but so did what was left of the anti-Trump Right. In essence, only Democrats were freaking out about the pick.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, infamous for sleeping with a Chinese spy, says Trump's nomination of Gaetz for AG 'is a joke.'



"I say no, seriously, who is your pick for Attorney General? Because this pick is a middle finger to Democrats and sane Republicans." pic.twitter.com/PTR3fyM7FQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 14, 2024

Andrew Weissmann on Matt Gaetz as Attorney General: “They are untethered to the facts & maybe also the law … We are in pure George Orwell 1984 land” pic.twitter.com/1qrlldc6VJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 13, 2024

Chief Russia Hoax Collusion spreader Adam Schiff is absolutely terrified. Good. pic.twitter.com/Hm2P7G3VRA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2024

Democrats please keep taking this guy's advice on running campaigns! https://t.co/VN45CQzmqw — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 13, 2024

Last I checked, a federal investigation into your wildly suspect behavior does not make you qualified to run the Department of Justice. My statement on Rep. Matt Gaetz's nomination as the U.S. Attorney General: pic.twitter.com/CA7lBsb0KD — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 13, 2024

Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) voiced their opinions. In contrast, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Gaetz was unqualified or might be unconfirmable. CNN’s Scott Jennings took a ‘Are you not entertained’ take, which was humorous.

Scott Jennings on Trump selecting Matt Gaetz as AG: "Are you not entertained? I mean, this is the most entertaining transition I've ever seen ... I'm as surprised as anyone. But what I take away from this is that this is a president-elect who is feeling his power."@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/JwXDNebFbu — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) November 13, 2024

Murkowski failed the bar exam four times and only got to be a senator because daddy gave her his seat. Not sure she’s qualified to opine on who’s “serious” or not. https://t.co/4RODmuOZya pic.twitter.com/PGOUFxAQRo — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 14, 2024

Republican Senator Tillis on Gaetz: “It’s gonna take a lot of work to get to 50” yes votes — Punchbowl reporter — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) November 13, 2024

For all the Dems distressed by Trump’s Cabinet picks - where were you when Joe Biden and the Dems canceled their own primary to prop Joe up? Dean Phillips called this all “predictable and preventable” and he was spot on. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 13, 2024

The Gaetz as AG is my first "fuck no" pick.



Good Lord. — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 13, 2024

Cry harder. The days of stupid dorks who get off on white papers running things is over. https://t.co/JC0Xur14kg — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 13, 2024

Eh. It’s a clean hit, don’t deflect. Gaetz isn’t my pick but let’s not pretend that there’s any such thing as disinterested professionalism at DOJ. I keep hearing DOJ alumni say that but all I’ve seen is gangster government. https://t.co/MT4wjQHggO — @instapundit (@instapundit) November 14, 2024

Says the guy who sent Tulsi to fight a pointless war where as field medic she had to help people who were gravely injured while Frum sat in his air-conditioned office. pic.twitter.com/ffEQdblrYc — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) November 13, 2024

Every swamp rat crying about Gaetz didn’t lift a finger while DOJ was running illegal coup after illegal coup against our elected government from 2016-2020. They didn’t say a word when DOJ illegally seized the phones of Rep. Scott Perry or Rep. Andy Ogles.



They were quiet as a… — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 13, 2024





One thing that is true about Gaetz’s AG nomination is that it angers all the right people. But it is true that it will get extraordinarily hostile if it reaches hearing levels.

Good. Say what you will about Mr. Gaetz, he's someone who won't flinch in cleaning house at the Justice Department.

FMR. DOJ PROSECUTOR: "This is Donald Trump sending a message to [DOJ employees] that y'all might as well just get out now while the gettin's good because look at who your boss may soon be."pic.twitter.com/7uqlJFNQWJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 14, 2024

conservative inc: seething

democrats: seething

permanent DC: seething



american people: winning — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) November 13, 2024

🚨NBC News reports that the "general vibe" on The Hill over Trump cabinet picks is “WTF."



"Senators, Republican lawmakers, even one of them in a closed door meeting said, ‘oh my God' when they saw the [Gaetz] post from Donald Trump."



DC is freaking out. pic.twitter.com/EomecxgzBq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2024

