Oh, People Are Melting Down Over Matt Gaetz

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 14, 2024 1:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has resigned his seat in Congress in anticipation of what could be one of the nastiest, most contentious cabinet confirmation battles ever. President-elect Donald J. Trump nominated the Florida Republican as our nation’s next attorney general. Some couldn't comprehend the prospect of Gaetz becoming our leading law enforcement official. The Left went insane, but so did what was left of the anti-Trump Right. In essence, only Democrats were freaking out about the pick.

Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) voiced their opinions. In contrast, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Gaetz was unqualified or might be unconfirmable. CNN’s Scott Jennings took a ‘Are you not entertained’ take, which was humorous.

One thing that is true about Gaetz’s AG nomination is that it angers all the right people. But it is true that it will get extraordinarily hostile if it reaches hearing levels. 

Good. Say what you will about Mr. Gaetz, he's someone who won't flinch in cleaning house at the Justice Department. 

