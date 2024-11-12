Dave McCormick Made It to Senate Orientation After All, So Why Hasn't Bob Casey Conceded Yet?

While Sen-elect Dave McCormick (R-PA) was announced the winner of the U.S. Senate race out of Pennsylvania last week, not everyone was willing to get on board. For a time, he wasn't even invited to Senate orientation, though Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) finally relented, just as he did with Sen.-elect Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). Even still, Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (D-PA) still isn't giving it up.

When news came in that Schumer wasn't letting McCormick attend orientation, Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), and Katie Britt (R-AL) offered to escort him. He also received bipartisan support, including from retiring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), who will be replaced by Gallego.

Lee, Schmitt, and Britt were among those reposting his support for McCormick showing up.

That McCormick was allowed to show up has been a trending topic over X, though there are those that have indeed called the race for McCormick over Casey, as Mia covered last Thursday.

Schmitt also spoke to Fox News Business on Monday night, during which he called out Schumer and Casey for their handling of the race.

"Chuck Schumer is just being a big baby and he needs to just take the L and move on," Schmitt insisted, also pointing out that the Associated Press has called the race and "it's not particularly close."

Schmitt also offered a telling point about how not only does McCormick need to be at orientation because he won the race, but also "because it totally disenfranchises the people of Pennsylvania who sent him there!" In going to DC, which Schmitt had only recently done after he first won his race in 2022, a senator-elect is able to hire staff and set up constituent services. "The people of Pennsylvania deserve to have a senator in that room to hit the ground running in January, that's what's on the line," Schmitt continued.

He shared a further point about what this says about Schumer as well. "And so this petty politics that is sort of emblematic of Chuck Schumer's entire career is on full display now. He's a big baby, he's a control freak, and--but it's not his time anymore. It's time for Chuck Schumer to step aside because there's new sheriffs in town and we intend to deliver for the American people," Schmitt pointed out.

Meanwhile, not only has Casey not conceded yet, which has gotten plenty of notice, and not merely from Republicans, but he could be headed for demanding a recount.

Casey has taken to frequently posting to his X account his refusal to concede, including earlier on Tuesday. His posts are full of platitudes, such as talking about how the "American democratic process was born in Pennsylvania and that process will play out."

"My priority has always been standing up for the people of Pennsylvania," he claimed. "Across our commonwealth, close to 7 million people cast their votes in a free and fair election. Our county election officials will finish counting those votes just like they do in every election," Casey reminded, though it's now been a week since Election Day. "The American democratic process was born in Pennsylvania and that process will play out. I want to thank the election workers across our commonwealth who have been working diligently over this weekend. Their work will ensure Pennsylvanians' voices are heard."

That video message was posted even as it was already being reported that Schumer was allowing McCormick to attend. If he has stressed that such an election has been a "free and fair election," why has he not conceded? There's also that fitting point that Schmitt made on Fox Business about McCormick being able to hire staff and set up constituent services.

In addition to highlighting McCormick's place at Senate orientation, those with the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) has also been reposting those calling out Casey and liberal attorney Marc Elias for continuing with their grift.

Elias has even written a post about "election deniers," which has received plenty of attention highlighting out his hypocrisy.