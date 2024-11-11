It's Time for Bob Casey to Concede...and It Isn't Just Republicans Saying It

Republican Dave McCormick is the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, beating out incumbant Democrat Bob Casey nearly a week ago.

The votes are counted, the race has been called.

Today on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo, Pennsylvania-Senator Elected @DaveMcCormickPA spoke about his victory over Three-term Democratic incumbent Bob Casey and the Senate GOP Leadership race.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/C4AjNiF4mx — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) November 11, 2024

Casey still refusing to concede a race he’s lost, suggesting the AP falsely called the race (their call is unchanged), and pretending he still has a path (he doesn’t). It’s got to be hard being a scion of political privilege and losing, but this is just embarrassing. https://t.co/ByPGpcNwZZ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 11, 2024

And yet, Casey is refusing to concede -- prompting calls from fellow Democrats for him to do the right thing.

While we are losing a good person and colleague in Senator Bob Casey, I believe the Senate will be gaining another good man in Senator-Elect David McCormick. — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 10, 2024

Meanwhile Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who will lose his post to a Republican majority in January, is refusing to allow McCormick to participate in orientation.

Senator-elect Dave McCormick won.



Chuck Schumer's shameful, election-denying decision to block McCormick from Senate orientation shows Schumer's true character. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 10, 2024

Sen. Schumer is refusing to allow @DaveMcCormickPA to participate is Senate orientation next week even though the race has been called.



Chuck is an “election denier” and this is an “assault on our democracy.”



Am I doing this right @chuckschumer?



Stop being a baby & take the L — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) November 10, 2024