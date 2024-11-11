Lee Zeldin Lands Trump Cabinet Position
Tipsheet

It's Time for Bob Casey to Concede...and It Isn't Just Republicans Saying It

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 11, 2024 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Republican Dave McCormick is the next U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania, beating out incumbant Democrat Bob Casey nearly a week ago. 

The votes are counted, the race has been called. 

And yet, Casey is refusing to concede -- prompting calls from fellow Democrats for him to do the right thing.

Meanwhile Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who will lose his post to a Republican majority in January, is refusing to allow McCormick to participate in orientation. 

