Scott Jennings Has a Reminder for Angry Dems on Trump's 'Mandate'

While his fellow CNN panelists were freaking out over the 2024 win for President-Elect Donald Trump, Scott Jennings continued to offer some key reminders worth keeping in mind not just for Trump and the Republican Party, but for the good of the country.

Advertisement

Just as he had given advice in the early morning hours of Wednesday, when the race had just been called for Trump, Jennings had more to offer later that day on the network. As he had discussed earlier in the day, and as CNN's Ana Navarro had also pointed out moments before, Trump indeed has a mandate now. He referenced how back in June, there was an article from The New York Times about "resistance to new Trump administration already forming." It's not just these groups out there, as such pieces promote, but also Democrats in office, namely Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

"My political advice to all these people is please pick up the election results today and see what happened. The American people want this president and his administration and his party to make progress on the things they promised to do," Jennings offered, reminding how this happened after Trump won in 2016 as well. "This is exactly what happened last time. They were plotting to impeach him before he ever took office back in 2016. Let us not have a replay of this," Jennings reminded. "Can we just have a couple of years of peace for the Republicans and President Trump to do what they promised to do because the American people clearly are asking for it?"

Navarro, who also emits her anti-Trump rants while on "The View," predictably responded with a "but Trump" kind of narrative, as did others, including even host Erin Burnett. Ashley Allison even promoted Democratic lawmakers blocking Trump's agenda.

"If you're a Democrat right now, and your constituency has sent you back in this election, you have a responsibility to them also. And it is not to allow Donald Trump to get away with everything he wants to get away with. That is our democracy. People are allowed to take positions. That is the difference between a dictatorship and a democracy. That's what we've been fighting," she offered, continuing the narrative of the failed Harris-Walz campaign when it comes to warnings about Trump.

"I agree that they have constituents, but there is a difference in responding to your constituents and working overtime to try to prevent the duly elected government from doing anything," Jennings offered, before Allison cut him off to accuse his arguments of being "so duplicitous."

That didn't stop Jennings from offering his advice to Democrats, though. "Okay, my advice is if you all go down this road and try to stop this government, which just won a mandate from doing anything, you will again pay the price and election after election. The American people are asking for progress. Do not tie this man up. Give this person a chance to lead," he said, almost as a warning.

The last time Trump won, Dems never gave him a chance to really govern. With this new 2024 mandate, Trump deserves a couple of years of peace to deliver on the priorities of the American people. My latest on @cnn. pic.twitter.com/HpCZoIWWLX — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 7, 2024

Advertisement

Jennings and Allison also both appeared on CNN later still in the evening, as he also acknowledged that losing can be tough, which is what the Democratic Party is experiencing right now. But, the Democratic Party is also having to contend with how Trump and his movement are stronger than ever, despite trying to rid the country of its influence.

"I think about the condition of the Democratic Party, it's been almost fully oriented around Trump for a decade. And look at Biden, I mean, his basic campaign promise initially was to rid the country of Trump and Trumpism. And as he leaves office, Trump, Trumpism, and the MAGA movement is stronger than ever," Jennings reminded. "So not only are you just dealing with the wreckage of having lost an election, you're dealing with the total failure of the project of the current president as he set it out when he got elected in the first place. So, I think part of the answers that you all are seeking are more than just tactical."

Allison even agreed with such a point, as she and both Jennings offered it's important for Democrats to figure out "what do we stand for?"



"But when you look at how Biden is leaving, the very thing he vowed to rid us of is now the ascendant political movement in this country. It's got to be a pretty demoralizing feeling," Jennings continued, with even Anderson Cooper pointing out it's "in a stronger position than ever before."

Advertisement

"He has never been stronger, he has never been more popular, and he has never been in a stronger political position to execute," Jennings chimed in as well with, which is one more way of reminding us that Trump indeed has a mandate now.