Some Dems Mull Not Certifying a Trump Win

For months, the Democratic Party engaged in continuous attacks against Donald Trump over the 2020 election. They won, so it was a free and fair election. With Kamala Harris—unqualified and stupid as she is—staring down the barrel of defeat, some on the Hill are mulling not certifying a Trump win in 2024. It’s trolling, but these remarks were often seen as attacks against Democracy. It's the Twilight Zone. They all say there shouldn’t be an issue if Trump wins fairly. We all know if that happens, it sets the stage for epic meltdowns, whining, and new tin foil hat material on the House floor in January (via Axios):

I was reliably told this was sedition. https://t.co/5wAC5iKuva — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) October 11, 2024

Those Democrats are trapped between their deep distrust of Donald Trump and their vigorous denunciations of any election challenges in the years since the Jan. 6 attack. Trump "is doing whatever he can to try to interfere with the process, whether we're talking about manipulating electoral college counts in Nebraska or manipulating the vote count in Georgia or imposing other kinds of impediments," asserted Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). Democratic leaders, however, seem fully prepared to certify a Trump victory – making potential dissenters a small minority. What they're saying: Raskin, the House Oversight Committee ranking member and former Jan. 6 committee member who objected to Trump electors in 2017, told Axios in an interview that if Trump "won a free, fair and honest election, then we would obviously accept it." Asked if he assumes a Trump victory would be free, fair and honest, however, Raskin said: "I definitely don't assume that." […] Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.), a senior chief deputy whip who voted to object to George W. Bush electors in 2005, said of Trump, "I don't know what kind of shenanigans he is planning," adding: "We would have to, in any election ... make sure that all the rules have been followed." Schakowsky later said in a statement that she was "proud to ... join all my Democratic colleagues in certifying the 2020 election" and looks forward to "doing the same in January 2025." Zoom in: House Rules Committee Ranking Member Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), who also objected to Trump electors in 2017, said Democrats would certify a Trump victory "assuming everything goes the way we expect it to."

Since August, the usual suspects have been spewing the same nonsense, though it's resurfaced since we're less than a month away from Election Day:

This party has weaponized the Department of Justice against Republicans, along with engaging in prolonged lawfare against the former president. So, who’s the real threat? FBI agents weren’t visiting the homes of pro-life activists or those who shared anti-Democrat memes on social media. That all happened under Biden.

Our institutions have been wrecked under Biden, and now congressional Democrats are peddling supremely anti-democratic shenanigans because they’re so triggered over the prospect of another Trump presidency.

Have no fear; the results will be certified, no matter who wins, and if it’s Trump—I can’t wait for the tears.