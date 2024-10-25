VIP
Obama's Big Gamble
Another Major Newspaper Won't Make an Endorsement for President

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 25, 2024 2:30 PM
Townhall Media

Earlier this week, as Madeline covered, The Los Angeles Times refused to make an endorsement this year for president, dealing a serious blow to Vice President Kamala Harris, especially considering the paper is located in her home state. The Washington Post announced on Friday that the outlet will also decline to make an endorsement, for the first time in decades. The last time they didn't make such an endorsement was in 1988. In fact, they'll be sitting out from making any endorsements in presidential races going forward.

William Lewis, the publisher and CEO of the outlet, made the announcement on Friday via a note from the publisher, "On political endorsement."

"The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates," he wrote, also citing the editorial board's message from 1960. That message also referenced a tradition of not endorsing candidates. 

As Lewis also wrote:

That was strong reasoning, but in 1976 for understandable reasons at the time, we changed this long-standing policy and endorsed Jimmy Carter as president. But we had it right before that, and this is what we are going back to.

We recognize that this will be read in a range of ways, including as a tacit endorsement of one candidate, or as a condemnation of another, or as an abdication of responsibility. That is inevitable. We don’t see it that way. We see it as consistent with the values The Post has always stood for and what we hope for in a leader: character and courage in service to the American ethic, veneration for the rule of law, and respect for human freedom in all its aspects. We also see it as a statement in support of our readers’ ability to make up their own minds on this, the most consequential of American decisions — whom to vote for as the next president.

Our job at The Washington Post is to provide through the newsroom nonpartisan news for all Americans, and thought-provoking, reported views from our opinion team to help our readers make up their own minds.

Most of all, our job as the newspaper of the capital city of the most important country in the world is to be independent.

And that is what we are and will be.

It's especially telling that Lewis concludes in part by striving "to be independent," even stressing "[m]ost of all" that that's their job. 

The outrage was vocal and swift, with NPR's David Folenflik highlighting as much with a thread over X. NPR had reported that The Washington Post would not be making an endorsement shortly before Lewis released his explanation. 

Former WaPost Executive Editor Marty Baron, formerly the executive editor of The Washington Post, seems to be hit the hardest. Other current staffers of the outlet are outraged as well.

There's been more freakout over X as well, with many referring to the outlet's motto of "Democracy dies in darkness" and blaming owner Jeff Bezos.

Such a reaction is not only predictable from Democratic allies in the mainstream media, but also telling. Lewis' entire point is about looking to make his outlet more "independent," something others just aren't ready to get on board with. 

Meanwhile, The New York Post announced on Thursday night that they were endorsing former and potentially future President Donald Trump. The Houston Chronicle and The Philadelphia Inquirer also endorsed Harris, with the former's endorsement coming just as Harris is set to curiously campaign there alongside Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, as she continues to focus on obsessing over abortion.

