Atlantic Editor: I Understand the Sensitivities of the Family I Exploited to Attack...
Ex-MSNBC Analyst: If These Early Voting Numbers Hold Up, We'll Know Who's Gonna...
What the Hell Is Going on in Nevada?
Kamala's Disastrous CNN Town Hall Was an Exercise in Political Self-Immolation
The Media Are The Scum Of The Earth
Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch Favors Chinese Money Over U.S. National Security
Texas Sues Federal Government Over Citizenship Data on Potentially Ineligible Voters
VIP
Here's What the LA Times' Editorials Editor Did After Owner Decided Not to...
New Surveys Show the State of the Race in Pennsylvania
For Kamala Harris, Abortion Isn't About Freedom; It's About Force
Harris: The First Amendment Must Take a Back Seat to the 'Fundamental Freedom'...
Kamala Harris Is Waging a War on the West at the Bidding of...
Women’s Sports Advocates React to Shocking UN Report About ‘Trans’ Athletes
General Douglas MacArthur’s Long Overdue Promotion
Tipsheet

Trump Responds to Democratic Senators Using His Name in Campaign Ads

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 24, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we've been covering, vulnerable Democratic incumbents have run some rather desperate races as Election Day looms closer. Their tactics now involve using former and potentially future President Donald Trump in their ads, and in a positive light. The Republican nominee has something to say about that, in a post shared over Truth Social on Wednesday, issuing a warning to voters about how there's a particular reason these Democrats are doing so. 

Advertisement

Trump didn't just call out the vulnerable Democratic incumbents, but also Vice President Kamala Harris. 

"Kamala Harris’ sinking Campaign has become so TOXIC, that Democrat Senators in four different States are using me in their advertisements, and stating that they are with President Trump on Tariffs, and numerous other things," Trump reminded.

"While it is a great compliment, it is not fair to those Republican Senate Candidates, Bernie Moreno, Dave McCormick, Eric Hovde, and Sam Brown, who are with me all the time. These Democrats have voted with Crooked Joe Biden almost 100% of the time," he continued, referencing their Republican challengers. "They only pretend to be on my side when Elections roll around. OHIO, PENNSYLVANIA, WISCONSIN, NEVADA: VOTE FOR BERNIE MORENO, DAVE MCCORMICK, ERIC HOVDE, AND SAM BROWN - THEY ARE THE ONES WHO ARE WITH US!"

Perhaps the name most in the news has been Pennsylvania's Sen. Bob Casey Jr., who found himself on Monday in a "Toss-Up" race, per Cook Political Report. Such a forecast change came after an ad from last Friday, with Cook Political Report even mentioning as much. 

Recommended

Atlantic Editor: I Understand the Sensitivities of the Family I Exploited to Attack Trump But Screw Them Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The ads are backfiring, as we can see from the forecast change, and with Trump also weighing in. 

The Trump War Room has also been putting out plenty of posts already calling out such Democrats, including and especially against Casey. 

On Tuesday and Wednesday, their X account also put out a clips about "Scumbag Bob Casey" and referring to the senator as "another leftist scumbag." Casey has fallen in line with other Democrats to claim that Trump "is a threat to our democracy," one clip showed. 

Not only is Casey in a "Toss-Up" race, but RealClearPolling shows him up by just +1.9 against Republican Dave McCormick. Republican Bernie Moreno is continuing to gain momentum against Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio in another "Toss-Up" race, where Brown is only up by +0.6. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin is in another recent "Toss-Up" race and only leads by +1.5. The "best" performing Democrat is Sen. Jacky Rosen, who is up by +5.3 against Republican Sam Brown in Nevada in a "Lean Democratic" race. 

Advertisement

All of those states look good for Trump as well in his race against Harris, especially in Ohio, meaning these Republican candidates have that much more of a chance to benefit from coattails. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Atlantic Editor: I Understand the Sensitivities of the Family I Exploited to Attack Trump But Screw Them Matt Vespa
What the Hell Is Going on in Nevada? Matt Vespa
Kamala's Disastrous CNN Town Hall Was an Exercise in Political Self-Immolation Matt Vespa
We Have to Win the Senate Bigly Kurt Schlichter
Women’s Sports Advocates React to Shocking UN Report About ‘Trans’ Athletes Madeline Leesman
Is This the Anti-Trump Story Getting Shopped Around? It's Laughably False. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Atlantic Editor: I Understand the Sensitivities of the Family I Exploited to Attack Trump But Screw Them Matt Vespa
Advertisement