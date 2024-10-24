Trump Responds to Democratic Senators Using His Name in Campaign Ads

As we've been covering, vulnerable Democratic incumbents have run some rather desperate races as Election Day looms closer. Their tactics now involve using former and potentially future President Donald Trump in their ads, and in a positive light. The Republican nominee has something to say about that, in a post shared over Truth Social on Wednesday, issuing a warning to voters about how there's a particular reason these Democrats are doing so.

Advertisement

Trump didn't just call out the vulnerable Democratic incumbents, but also Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Kamala Harris’ sinking Campaign has become so TOXIC, that Democrat Senators in four different States are using me in their advertisements, and stating that they are with President Trump on Tariffs, and numerous other things," Trump reminded.

"While it is a great compliment, it is not fair to those Republican Senate Candidates, Bernie Moreno, Dave McCormick, Eric Hovde, and Sam Brown, who are with me all the time. These Democrats have voted with Crooked Joe Biden almost 100% of the time," he continued, referencing their Republican challengers. "They only pretend to be on my side when Elections roll around. OHIO, PENNSYLVANIA, WISCONSIN, NEVADA: VOTE FOR BERNIE MORENO, DAVE MCCORMICK, ERIC HOVDE, AND SAM BROWN - THEY ARE THE ONES WHO ARE WITH US!"

Kamala Harris’ sinking Campaign has become so TOXIC, that Democrat Senators in four different States are using me in their advertisements, and stating that they are with President Trump on Tariffs, and numerous other things. While it is a great compliment, it is not fair to those… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 23, 2024

Perhaps the name most in the news has been Pennsylvania's Sen. Bob Casey Jr., who found himself on Monday in a "Toss-Up" race, per Cook Political Report. Such a forecast change came after an ad from last Friday, with Cook Political Report even mentioning as much.

The ads are backfiring, as we can see from the forecast change, and with Trump also weighing in.

The Trump War Room has also been putting out plenty of posts already calling out such Democrats, including and especially against Casey.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, their X account also put out a clips about "Scumbag Bob Casey" and referring to the senator as "another leftist scumbag." Casey has fallen in line with other Democrats to claim that Trump "is a threat to our democracy," one clip showed.

Scumbag Bob Casey: President Trump "is a threat to our democracy!"



Also scumbag Bob Casey: Look how much I "sided" with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/xswgPLQBid — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 22, 2024

Democrat Senator Bob Casey, another leftist scumbag, continues to praise President Trump's trade policy: "We finally were on the side of workers."



He knows Kamala is losing and wants Pennsylvania to forget he votes with her almost 100% of the time. pic.twitter.com/bOYCumK977 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 23, 2024

Not only is Casey in a "Toss-Up" race, but RealClearPolling shows him up by just +1.9 against Republican Dave McCormick. Republican Bernie Moreno is continuing to gain momentum against Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio in another "Toss-Up" race, where Brown is only up by +0.6. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin is in another recent "Toss-Up" race and only leads by +1.5. The "best" performing Democrat is Sen. Jacky Rosen, who is up by +5.3 against Republican Sam Brown in Nevada in a "Lean Democratic" race.

Advertisement

All of those states look good for Trump as well in his race against Harris, especially in Ohio, meaning these Republican candidates have that much more of a chance to benefit from coattails.