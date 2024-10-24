12 Days Until the Biggest Election of Our Lifetime
Tipsheet

'Chasing Trump II' Documentary Set to Release As Democrats Ramp Up Threats of Lawfare

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 24, 2024 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool

On Thursday night, "Chasing Trump II," the follow up to April's "Chasing Trump" documentary, which earned millions of views, is set to release online at amgreatness.com, as well as streaming platforms like X, YouTube, and Rumble. The documentary explores those figures involved in the highly criticized conviction of former and potentially future President Donald Trump on May 30, including Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan, as well as figures from the Biden-Harris Department of Justice.

"It’s time the American public knew the extent to which partisan political prosecutors, in concert with Democrat activists, are using lawfare to try to prevent Donald Trump from being re-elected. Our first documentary, 'Chasing Trump,' was the tip of the iceberg. In 'Chasing Trump II,' we reveal the truth about New York DA Alvin Bragg and the entire cast of characters involved in this affront to justice," said American Greatness Publisher and Editor Chris Buskirk in a statement about the documentary's release.

As a preview from the Daily Mail mentioned:

In the trailer a male narrator can be heard decrying how the former president and Republican nominee 'is being prosecuted by the Justice Department run by his political opponents and by Democrat prosecutors with clear political agendas.'

The documentary clearly tries to tie the New York hush money case to the 2024 election. 

'No case has been so patently political as Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg's prosecution of Donald Trump,' this mysterious voice continues. 

The documentary features insight from Trump allies in the legal field, including those whose names will be familiar to readers, such as Article 3 Project founder Mike Davis. 

"The Alvin Bragg case disrespects the rule of law, it disrespects the intelligence of the American people, and the public deserves to know the truth behind Alvin Bragg’s perversion of justice. 'Chasing Trump II' is so important because it outlines plainly how far the Left will go to transform our justice system into a censorship apparatus that would make history’s most notorious dictators blush," said Davis, who has spoken out at length before about issues with this case

CEO of the Center for American Liberty and Founding Partner of the Dhillon Law Group, Harmeet Dhillon and criminal defense attorney George Bochetto are also featured. 

"The Biden-Harris administration’s fingerprints are all over the bogus cases that have been brought against President Trump. 'Chasing Trump II' completely exposes the web of lies, and corrupt motivations that have driven what is easily the most infamous political witch hunt in history," said Dhillon.

The documentary's release is particularly relevant as the lawfare against Trump continues. While campaigning in New Hampshire, President Joe Biden on Tuesday insisted that "we gotta lock up him," making clear he was referring to Trump. During his angry rant, the president wildly misinterpreted the Trump v. United States decision on presidential immunity. 

When Vice President Kamala Harris was asked about Biden's remarks during her "press conference" on Wednesday in which she ranted about Trump-Hitler comparisons, the Democratic nominee refused to answer or even acknowledge the reporter.

