The 'Jesus Is Lord' Rally Moment Isn't Going Away for Kamala Harris

Last week, as Townhall has been covering, young men who dared to proclaim that "Jesus is Lord" at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris were tossed out. The Democratic nominee even thought it was fitting to joke that they were "at the wrong rally." Meanwhile, she gave a much more understanding response to an anti-Israeli protester at another event also in Wisconsin last week. The Trump-Vance campaign is still using the moment, and it doesn't look like they're stopping any time soon.

As Madeline covered, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) was campaigning in Wisconsin on Sunday when an attendee declared that "Jesus is King."

The remarks came as Vance was speaking out against Harris for her treatment of Christians. "I say this as a Christian, as a person who was baptized for the first time just a few years ago. There is something really bizarre with Kamala Harris' anti-Christian rhetoric and anti-Christian approach to public policy," Vance said, which is when the rally goer made his own remark. "That’s right, Jesus is King,” Vance responded, to applause from the audience.

Crowd: "Jesus is Lord."



Kamala: "You're at the wrong rally."



Crowd: "Jesus is King."@JDVance: "That's right. Jesus is King!" pic.twitter.com/Ycwn16mSUe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 20, 2024

On Monday, the Trump-Vance campaign held an "11th Hour Faith Leaders Meeting," in North Carolina which included speakers such as Dr. Ben Carson, Reverend Franklin Graham, and former and potentially future President Donald Trump himself.

Stressing that we're facing "the most important election in the history of our country," Trump brought up "what is at stake for Christians in this country," reminding the crowd of Harris' reaction to the young men declaring that "Jesus is Lord." In response, "Kamala Harris ridiculed them, mocked them, told them they were, quote, 'you're at the wrong rally,'" Trump stressed.

"And that's really what she meant, that's really what she meant, she's very destructive to religion, she's very destructive to Christianity and very destructive to Evangelicals and to the Catholic Church," Trump continued, referring to Harris as "your worst nightmare" and "even worse than Biden."

Trump also made the point that "while Kamala says people who don't believe in Jesus don't belong to her rallies, you have to remember that, that's as loud as it can be," going on to note how some would consider that to be "disqualifying." To applause from the crowd and chants of "Jesus," Trump made clear his campaign welcomes Christians.

"But at Trump rallies, we don't tell Christians to get lost, we tell Christians to get out and vote," he said, to more applause. "You don't have the choice of sitting out this election," Trump also warned, as "the radical left" will continue to come after Christians with Harris in office.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: If you want to know what is at stake for Christians in this race, just listen to what Kamala Harris had to say last week:



When two college students at her campaign event said, “Jesus is Lord,” Kamala ridiculed them and told them they were “at the wrong rally.” pic.twitter.com/cZonE0h9kv — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Earlier in the evening, Carson also discussed what's at stake when it comes to America "becoming a secular nation, or if we're one nation under God."

"Interestingly enough, we have somebody that's running for president, who recent said in a crowd when somebody said, 'Jesus Christ is Lord,' that 'you're in the wrong crowd,'" Carson reminded, as he invited the crowd to "think about that." He then quoted Matthew 12:34 and pointed out that "Harris didn't have time to think about what she was going to say, she just said what's in her heart."

This is in addition to the other attacks against people of faith from the Biden-Harris administration that Carson also mentioned.

.@RealBenCarson: "We have somebody running for President who recently said in a crowd when someone said 'Jesus Christ is Lord' that 'You're in the wrong crowd'-- She didn't have time to think about what she was going to say. She said what's in her heart." pic.twitter.com/ZMYFw7YXWj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 21, 2024

Trump is still speaking out against Harris on Tuesday via social media as well. Such a clip from his own X account included footage of the young men being kicked out of the rally.

Harris' comments telling the young men that "you guys are at the wrong rally" were played in contrast to Trump's comments made at the Monday night, that "in our movement we love Christians, we welcome believers, and we embrace followers of Jesus."

While Kamala said that people who believe in Jesus don’t belong to her rallies, in our Movement—We love Christians, we welcome believers, and we embrace followers of Jesus… pic.twitter.com/KembUFlydI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2024

There's been plenty of ways in which Harris' comments towards the young men who dared to claim that "Jesus is Lord" have added insult to injury. It's particularly worth reminding, though, that Harris skipped out on the Al Smith dinner to benefit Catholic Charities from last Thursday in order to instead campaign in Wisconsin. The video clip she sent in was poorly received and her name was booed at the dinner.

Trump is also still leading in Wisconsin, by +0.4, per RealClearPolling.