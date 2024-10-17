'There Is Something Pathological Going on Here': JD Vance Reacts to Harris' Fox News Interview

On Wednesday night, as Townhall has been covering, Vice President Kamala Harris had her interview with Fox News' Bret Baier. It ended up being a disaster for her and her campaign, with Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), the Republican nominee for vice president, certainly having some thoughts about how Harris performed.

Harris bombed so badly that immediately after, Vance quipped over X that Democrats "should consider swapping Kamala Harris for Joe Biden."

To my Democratic friends: maybe you should consider swapping Kamala Harris for Joe Biden. — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 16, 2024

Vance also spoke to "Fox & Friends," where he reminded just how involved Harris has been as the sitting vice president, pointing out how she was the tiebreaking vote with the woefully misnamed Inflation Reduction Act, and has "bragged about being the last person in the room when major decisions were made," which includes the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal.

"But we have to step back and appreciate, there is something pathological going on here," Vance said about Harris. "She has been in power for three and a half years. And when asked about how she would be different [from Biden], she goes and talks about Donald Trump, and when it's pointed out, 'well, you actually have been in office for three and a half years,' she says, 'well, you know, he's been talking about politics for 10 years.'"

Continuing from there about what delusional responses and non-answers that Harris gave, Vance wondered, "What is it in the mind of this person that can't just acknowledge that she has been in power for three and a half years and bears some responsibility as the sitting vice president for the condition that the country is in!"

Vance even offered other options that Harris could have gone with. "Instead she pretends that Donald Trump bears the responsibility for problems that happened while she was the sitting vice president," Vance pointed out. "She does that about the border, she does that about the affordability of groceries, she does that about the chaos on the world stage!"

"I've never seen a person who's running for president, as the sitting vice president, who pretends she has nothing to do with the condition of the country she's been governing," Vance stressed.

JD Vance TORCHES Kamala 🔥



"There is something pathological going on here...What is it in the mind of this person that can't just acknowledge that she has been in power for 3.5 years & bears some responsibility as the sitting Vice President for the condition the country is in?" pic.twitter.com/unU3y2FPMj — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) October 17, 2024

Harris' lack of responsibility and her tendency to blame Trump was exemplified perhaps no more clearly than when she and Baier were discussing the border, which Vance also touched upon when offering what he found "so bizarre about Kamala Harris' entire interview." This included how Harris "couldn't answer a direct question."

"What I saw is a person who not just didn't have the skill to navigate a tough interview, but doesn't know how to explain her record, because her record is not possible to explain away to the American people, and so she dipped and dodged questions for 25 minutes," Vance continued. "That's not leadership, and that's not contrition, and I think the American people would like to see from their vice president an acknowledgment that she screwed up, it's why we have so many of these problems, real leadership would be promising a new course, and acknowledging while the old course didn't work."

Last night, Kamala Harris once again refused to name a single policy difference between her and Joe Biden.



Does that sound like a new way forward to you? pic.twitter.com/VxJAzVOm71 — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 17, 2024

"Fox & Friends" also spoke with Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant.

Morin especially took issue with Harris constantly bringing up Trump, including and especially during the topic of immigration and the deaths of several Americans, including children, allegedly murdered by those who should not have been in the country to begin with.

As the victim's mother shared, "I completely and totally blame" the Biden-Harris administration for her daughter's death, reminding that "there were policies that were already in place," and she believes this administration revoked them all, more out of spite towards Mr. Trump, I believe, than anything," which "completely opened up our border to a massive invasion of illegal immigrants like none ever seen in the history of our country."