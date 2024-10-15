Not Just Bill Clinton: Tim Walz Throws His Own Campaign Under the Bus Yet Again

There's certainly trouble within the Harris-Walz campaign, and it's coming from within. Madeline and Guy covered how former President Bill Clinton was out there stumping for the Democratic ticket, at which point he referenced the murder of Laken Riley, allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant, and spoke of how immigrants need to be "vetted." Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) was also out campaigning in Wisconsin on Monday, alongside Tony Evers, the state's Democratic governor, and another Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan. He made some particularly eyebrow raising remarks of his own.

Advertisement

"We can't have four more years of this," Walz insisted at one point to applause during his speech. While he was ranting against former and potentially future President Donald Trump, it's worth reminding that Trump hasn't been in office for over three and a half years. President Joe Biden is supposedly in charge, with Vice President Kamala Harris, presently the Democratic nominee, and serving in that administration.

As much as it would make sense for Harris to try to distance herself from this unpopular administration, she doesn't get to do that, and she herself hasn't been very good at it. Biden also has been throwing her under the bus by tying her to his record.

WALZ: "We can't have four more years of this!"



We agree, Tampon — the past four years have been a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/sMNoRf24LC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Such a reminder that it's Biden-Harris in charge, rather than Trump, has come up repeatedly, including from Walz's Republican counterpart, Ohio's Sen. JD Vance.

As bizarre as such remarks may be, they're not the first time that Walz has gone with such a narrative. He similarly declared, "we can’t afford four more years of this" at a rally in Pennsylvania last month, as Sarah covered at the time.

Plenty of people took notice, including Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), who used such a line as an opportunity to write a column for Townhall.

🚨 WALZ FINALLY TELLS THE TRUTH: "We can't afford four more years" of Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EwhBbY0O4p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024

While the Trump War Room was happy to post their agreement with Walz in the above post, whom they referred to as "Tampon Tim" and "Tampon" in several posts, they also warned that the rally included dangerous remarks as well.

Evers egged on the crowd as he referred to Trump and Vance as "a dangerous threat to our country and our democracy!"

Top Harris-Walz surrogate Tony Evers calls President Trump a "dangerous threat to our country and our democracy" — as Tampon nods in agreement.



This is the same disgusting rhetoric that has inspired two assassination attempts against President Trump's life. pic.twitter.com/Si30yYOTi6 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

It's not just the laughable self-sabotage moments from Clinton and Walz that could hurt the campaign, but the constant targets that Democratic surrogates continue to put on Trump's back, despite how there have been multiple attempts on his life.

Advertisement

Walz was also campaigning in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, where he continued to look and sound like a fool. Democrats look to be needing all the help that they can get in Pennsylvania and in all of the battleground states. Trump leads by +0.7 in the battleground states, and by +0.3 in Pennsylvania, per RealClearPolling.