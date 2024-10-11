When Kamala Harris Did Her Vogue Cover Shows How Out of Touch She Really Is

Vice President Kamala Harris got her Vogue cover for the month of October, which was previewed by the magazine on Friday morning on X. The cringey social media post regards the Democratic nominee as being "summoned for acts of national rescue" with President Joe Biden having been forced out of the race in July.

The October edition was unveiled during Harris' current media blitz, which isn't exactly going too well. The same week, Florida suffered a major hit from Hurricane Milton, with Hurricane Helene having ravaged the southeast days before that. The federal government's response to both disasters has left much to be desired, and Harris has repeatedly picked a fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over relief effort. Monday was also the anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack that Hamas terrorists perpetrated against Israel.

It happened that Monday was also when Harris did her photo shoot for Vogue, as the magazine's photo credit acknowledges. "Vice President Kamala Harris, photographed at her official residence in Washington, DC, on October 7, 2024, wearing her own Gabriela Hearst suit and Tiffany earrings. Sittings Editor: Leslie Fremar. Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, Vogue, October 2024," the credit reads.

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary of the Trump-Vance campaign, picked up on the photo credit and the date in question, as have plenty others. Sam J. at our sister site, Twitchy, covered some of the best reactions.

The magazine even mentioned what is going on right now around our country and how our allies are suffering, and yet the cover was still shared without a second thought on the matter:

Work, one senses, is a happy word for Harris: What at first seem lucky breaks in her life tend on examination to reveal themselves as outcomes of strategic effort. The hurricanes that barreled into Florida in recent days and brought heavy destruction as far as inland North Carolina have required rescue and recovery from officials and ordinary Americans, and Harris has moved quickly on the ground to show them her support. But work can’t resolve every crisis. In recent weeks, the violence in the Middle East has grown, first with Israeli movement into Lebanon and more recently with a missile attack on Israel by Iran. I ask what “new element” voters can expect from a Harris administration in balancing the United States’ commitments in the region with attempts—so far unsuccessful—to de-escalate the conflict. “A lot of the work that needs to be done,” Harris says, “is a function of the circumstances at the moment. I can’t anticipate what the circumstances will be four months from now.” She says she sees the role of the United States to create “incentives” for de-escalation and a “pathway” for stability, “including specifically as it relates to what’s happening in Gaza, as opposed to Lebanon.” Throughout her public campaign, Harris has nodded to two hard-to-square points of view on Gaza, affirming “Israel’s right to defend itself” against Hamas and Palestinians’ “right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination.” “A Harris administration—to speak of myself in the third person, which makes me quite uncomfortable—would be about articulating those points and hopefully bringing some language that is reflective of the complexity and the nuance of what’s happening in the region,” she says. Complexity and nuance, meaning what? I ask. Harris starts a couple of sentences, abandons them, and starts again. “There’s been a language and a conversation around what’s been happening, particularly around Israel and Gaza, that suggests that this is binary. It’s not,” she tells me. “You’re not either for this one or for that one.” A better conversation, she thinks, is about the region and its interlocking crises. “On October 7, 1,200 people were massacred, including hundreds of young people at a concert. Women were horribly raped,” she says, and pauses for emphasis. “And far too many Palestinians have been killed.” The United States must keep laying groundwork for a two-state solution, she insists, “not giving up a sense of hope that that is possible—even if it does not appear to be imminent.” In both foreign and domestic policy, Harris’s case for the presidency comes down in large part to her experience of the vice presidency—a role that she describes as being both active and receptive, learning not just how to solve problems but to consider what problems voters think they have, and how they overlay. “People, at this point, have memes about my love of Venn diagrams,” she says, and then turns serious. “You’re never going to have a complete agreement on all the issues. But you can find common ground—and expand that.”

The Biden-Harris administration, including Harris, has been increasingly anti-Israel and anti-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Harris' answers for her recent CBS News' "60 Minutes" on the topic were not only so garbled that they had to be edited, but she also shamefully refused to call Netanyahu a "close ally" in her non-answer.

Harris did release a statement and give remarks on Monday commemorating the horrific day, though she also mentioned "the Palestinian people" and thew in a comment about Lebanon. She and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff also planted a tree, with plenty of focus on how Harris couldn't even hold a shovel properly. Meanwhile, violence occurred against Jews on such an anniversary, especially in New York City.