DeSantis Shuts Down a CNBC Host Who Recycled Fake Attack That He Politicized Hurricane Milton

It’s not a significant story, nor will it have legs for much longer, but this is why we call the legacy press the enemy of the people: They suffocate actual stories and fan the flames of nonsense—you already know this. Once again, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who led recovery efforts after Hurricane Milton, was pressed about Kamala Harris’s phone call, which he supposedly rejected. I couldn’t care less. I believe DeSantis likely didn’t know about the call, and if he did, he shouldn’t have picked it up. There’s nothing to gain from her. The vice president doesn’t lead point, has no bearing on the recovery effort, and would have wasted time. CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin tried to dredge this up again, only to be slapped down by the Florida governor:

DeSantis: “I didn't even know she was trying to reach me, but she has no role in this process… and I've been dealing with these storms in… pic.twitter.com/uHoaJYnmIN — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 10, 2024

Also, what is she suitable for if Kamala needs to be fed questions during a Hurricane Milton briefing?

Total incompetence on full display. pic.twitter.com/pmTPmoecBx — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 9, 2024

How Kamala HQ, the VP’s shoddy rapid response unit, reacted to this interview was also hilarious because it was fake news. This post was a North Korean-style hatchet job. At no point did DeSantis ever say Harris’ name—she’s so desperate to be viewed as someone in command, not deputy doofus. Her team intentionally misquotes to gaslight us into thinking DeSantis was complimenting her.

Harris is livid that DeSantis was already in contact with Biden while she was chugging beer on Colbert. She’s trying to reset that optic by continuing this one-sided fight with DeSantis while he leads FL through hurricane recovery. No real leader acts like that. https://t.co/IwEBVgV6jE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 10, 2024

Here is what… pic.twitter.com/pCTpRJVZSy — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 10, 2024

The media is trying to keep this flat-lined story alive, huh?