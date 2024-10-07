One Year Since the Horrors of October 7

It's been one year since Palestinian terrorists infiltrated southern Israel, slaughtering thousands -- including many Americans -- and taking hundreds hostage in the Gaza Strip. The majority of hostages stolen that day, including toddlers and women, are still being held 365 days later.

From our reporting when the war started:

War broke out in Israel overnight after dozens of heavily armed Hamas terrorists infiltrated in the south of Israel, entering civilian communities and launching thousands of rocket attacks into the country. Things are "very very bad" with reports of bodies in the streets and dozens taken to local hospitals with life threatening conditions. A number of Israeli soldiers and civilians have been taken hostage by Islamic militant and taken to the Gaza Strip.

🔴 Initial Report: Terrorists have infiltrated Israel from Gaza.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes.

Details to follow. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

The assault started when Iranian backed Hamas terrorists launched thousands of rockets into Israel around 6:30 a.m., forcing civilians into bomb shelters in their communities. They also infiltrated a music festival -- where hundreds of young people from three dozen different countries were dancing -- with hang gliders. The terrorists hunted people down in the shelters where they were taking cover, throwing grenades and shooting innocents at close range.

Hamas terrorists are shooting civilians in an Israeli city. This is crazy. They invaded the country and they’re trying to shoot as many people as they can. As you can see, this video is filmed from inside a family’s home. pic.twitter.com/Wl0AfQ4pgA — Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) October 7, 2023

Today I went to the NOVA music festival site. It was overwhelming to walk through the place where so many young people had their lives stolen away by terrorists - through murder or taken as hostages. Young people from more than 30 different countries. pic.twitter.com/DBbwM0bpHT — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 24, 2024

In Kibbutz Be'eri, Kfar Aza and elsewhere, terrorists approached civilian homes with grenade launchers and guns, killing babies and families in their bedrooms and at their dining room tables.

From South First Responders: Hamas terrorists attempt to shoot an RPG into a civilian home in Kfar Aza, Israel. pic.twitter.com/L3OFO9289x — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 12, 2023

"On October 6, 2023, the people of Kibbutz Be’eri celebrated 77 years of establishing their community with parties, laughing children and merriment. The next day that joy turned to horror as Hamas terrorists stormed their streets, rampaging through homes with bombs, guns, and fire — murdering dozens of civilians. Many years ago members here walked back and forth through the fields, to and from Gaza. Today their neighbors, peace activists, are held hostage there," Townhall reported from the scene in April.

200 Days of War: A View From Israel's South

https://t.co/O3lt1MqFml — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2024

The war Hamas started is ongoing in the Gaza Strip. War is also raging in southern Lebanon, where Iranian backed Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets into northern Israel since October 8, 2023. The Iranian regime directly fired 300 drones and ballistic missiles on Israel in April and did so again last week.

“Tens of thousands of Palestinians are believed by Israel to still be in northern Gaza, among them thousands of terror operatives who survived previous IDF operations which saw Hamas’s battalions in the area dismantled.” https://t.co/ZbEHDgEpbt — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) October 7, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing to retaliate and finish the dismantling of Iran's proxy terrorist groups at war with Israel. President Joe Biden is urging a "proportional response" and a ceasefire, which has been met with heavy criticism.

President Biden has called on Israel to respond proportionately to Iran’s missile attack. Should Israel agree and hit Iran with the same number — 25,000 — of rockets and missiles that Iran and its proxies have fired at Israel since October 7? The President also called on Israel… — Michael Oren (@DrMichaelOren) October 2, 2024

Meanwhile, there has been no accountability from the United States after Hamas murdered a number of Americans on October 7 and hostages forcefully in their custody.