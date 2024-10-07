Politico's Headline About Kamala's Campaign Right Now Says It All
Tipsheet

One Year Since the Horrors of October 7

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 07, 2024 12:15 PM
Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

It's been one year since Palestinian terrorists infiltrated southern Israel, slaughtering thousands -- including many Americans -- and taking hundreds hostage in the Gaza Strip. The majority of hostages stolen that day, including toddlers and women, are still being held 365 days later. 

From our reporting when the war started: 

War broke out in Israel overnight after dozens of heavily armed Hamas terrorists infiltrated in the south of Israel, entering civilian communities and launching thousands of rocket attacks into the country. Things are "very very bad" with reports of bodies in the streets and dozens taken to local hospitals with life threatening conditions. A number of Israeli soldiers and civilians have been taken hostage by Islamic militant and taken to the Gaza Strip.

The assault started when Iranian backed Hamas terrorists launched thousands of rockets into Israel around 6:30 a.m., forcing civilians into bomb shelters in their communities. They also infiltrated a music festival -- where hundreds of young people from three dozen different countries were dancing -- with hang gliders. The terrorists hunted people down in the shelters where they were taking cover, throwing grenades and shooting innocents at close range. 

Tom Cotton Destroys MSNBC's Kirsten Welker When She Brings Up 'Misinformation' About FEMA Funds Guy Benson
In Kibbutz Be'eri, Kfar Aza and elsewhere, terrorists approached civilian homes with grenade launchers and guns, killing babies and families in their bedrooms and at their dining room tables. 

"On October 6, 2023, the people of Kibbutz Be’eri celebrated 77 years of establishing their community with parties, laughing children and merriment. The next day that joy turned to horror as Hamas terrorists stormed their streets, rampaging through homes with bombs, guns, and fire — murdering dozens of civilians. Many years ago members here walked back and forth through the fields, to and from Gaza. Today their neighbors, peace activists, are held hostage there," Townhall reported from the scene in April.

The war Hamas started is ongoing in the Gaza Strip. War is also raging in southern Lebanon, where Iranian backed Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets into northern Israel since October 8, 2023. The Iranian regime directly fired 300 drones and ballistic missiles on Israel in April and did so again last week. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing to retaliate and finish the dismantling of Iran's proxy terrorist groups at war with Israel. President Joe Biden is urging a "proportional response" and a ceasefire, which has been met with heavy criticism. 

Meanwhile, there has been no accountability from the United States after Hamas murdered a number of Americans on October 7 and hostages forcefully in their custody. 

