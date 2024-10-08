Afghan National Arrested for Alleged Election Day Terrorist Plot on Behalf of ISIS

The mayhem of this election cycle looks to have potentially been even more hectic thanks to a plot on behalf of ISIS. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges against Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, an Afghan citizen residing in Oklahoma City, for conspiring to carry out an Election Day terrorist attack on behalf of the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

Advertisement

As a press release from the DOJ mentioned:

According to a criminal complaint filed today, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, conspired and attempted to provide material support to ISIS and obtained firearms and ammunition to conduct a violent attack on U.S. soil in the name of ISIS. As part of the plot, the defendant allegedly took steps to liquidate his family’s assets, resettle members of his family overseas, acquire AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition, and commit a terrorist attack in the United States. ... According to the criminal complaint, as part of the investigation into Tawhedi, the FBI searched Tawhedi’s phone and obtained communications between Tawhedi and a person who facilitated recruitment, training, and indoctrination of persons who expressed interest in terrorist activity and who Tawhedi understood to be affiliated with ISIS. Tawhedi was also seen in a video recorded on July 20 reading to two children text that describes the rewards a martyr receives in the afterlife. Tawhedi also allegedly accessed, viewed, and saved ISIS propaganda on his iCloud and Google account, participated in pro-ISIS Telegram groups, and contributed to a charity which fronts for and funnels money to ISIS. The complaint alleges that while liquidating their family’s assets prior to the attack, Tawhedi and his co-conspirator, who is a juvenile, advertised the sale of the family’s personal property on Facebook. At the FBI’s direction, a confidential human source responded to inquire if a computer was still for sale. The FBI source noted that he needed the computer for a new gun business he was starting, which ultimately led Tawhedi and the juvenile to meet with the source and other FBI assets at a rural location to test firearms. Tawhedi expressed interest in purchasing two AK-47 assault rifles, magazines, and ammunition from the source. According to the criminal complaint, on Oct. 7, Tawhedi and the juvenile met with the FBI assets at a rural location in the Western District of Oklahoma and purchased, received, and took possession of two AK-47 assault rifles, ten magazines, and 500 rounds of ammunition. Upon receipt of the rifles and ammunition, Tawhedi and the juvenile were arrested. In his seized communications, Tawhedi allegedly indicated that his attack was planned for Election Day, and in a post-arrest interview, Tawhedi allegedly confirmed the attack was planned for Election Day targeting large gatherings of people, during which he and the juvenile were expected to die as martyrs.

FBI Director Christopher Wray also emphasized Tawhedi's connections to ISIS, as Fox News' Bret Baier covered on "Special Report."

Tawhedi came into the United States on a special immigrant visa following the chaotic withdrawal that took place under the Biden-Harris administration. Vice President Kamala Harris has bragged about being the last person in the room on that withdrawal.

BREAKING:



The FBI arrested an Afghan man for planning a terrorist attack on Election Day



The man, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, was a "special immigrant" who entered America in Sept 2021, after Biden and Kamala let the Taliban overrun Kabul pic.twitter.com/mPJRcTZnOl — John Hasson (@SonofHas) October 8, 2024

BREAKING: Afghan man arrested by the FBI after he planned an Election Day mass*cre targeting large crowds.



27-year-old Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma stockpiled weapons & started liquidating his family's assets.



Tawhedi entered the United States on 9/9/21 thanks… pic.twitter.com/VgDVOUHD94 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2024

As the DOJ press release also noted, "Tawhedi was charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, and receiving a firearm to be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years, if convicted."

Tawhedi is hardly the only alleged criminal to be brought over to the United States following the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Other young men have also been charged with rape.