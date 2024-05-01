As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing
Tipsheet

Omar Faces Censure Threat for Her Recent Comments at Columbia University

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  May 01, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is facing another censure resolution in the House over recent comments she made about Jewish students at Columbia University.

Visiting the University last week, Omar was asked about anti-Semitism in the encampment, and she noted that there are Jewish students in it. 

"We should not have to tolerate antisemitism or bigotry for all Jewish students, whether they are pro-genocide or anti-genocide," she said. 

Those remarks prompted Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) to work on the measure. 

"Folks can protest Israel, but don't blame Jewish-American students for Israel. That is by definition anti-Semitism," Bacon said, according to Axios, noting that “talking about pro-genocide Jewish students is wrong.”

The backdrop: The Minnesotan was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a party-line vote last February over past anti-Israel comments which colleagues in both parties labeled antisemitic.

  • Her removal was one of the House GOP's first actions after it took control of the chamber.
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced a censure against Omar accusing her of "treasonous statements" based on a disputed translation of her speech to Somali-American constituents, but it has not been voted on. (Axios)

In a statement, a spokesperson for Omar said it was clear what the lawmaker meant. 

"Congresswoman Omar clearly condemned antisemitism and bigotry for all Jewish students," Omar spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers told Axios. "Attempts to misconstrue her words by drafting this baseless resolution are meant to distract from the ongoing violence and genocide occurring in Gaza and the large antiwar protests happening across our country and around the world."

