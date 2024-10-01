Trump Reacts to Iran's Ballistic Missile Barrage
Biden Finally Releases a Statement on the Dock Strike
BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel
UPDATE: Missiles on Their Way; Israel Braces for Impact of Iranian Retaliation
Biden's Port Strike Is Going to Be Expensive and Painful
Was This the Reason for FEMA’s Tardy Response to North Carolina Hurricane Victims?
The Babylon Bee Sues California Over New 'Deepfake' Laws
RNC Announces Even More Election Integrity Wins Ahead of November Election
Skepticism Alert: Beware of This Democrat's Warning About a Key Battleground State
Go Woke Go Broke: Netflix Cancellations Surge After Co-Founder Donates to Kamala Harris
BREAKING: Terror Attack Reported in Tel Aviv, Eight Confirmed Dead
College Volleyball Team Forfeits Match Against Team With Trans Player
Here's Why This Blue State Is Suing a Catholic Hospital
Did Tim Walz Just Get Caught in Yet Another Weird Lie?
Tipsheet

Could Squad Member Ayanna Pressley Have Picked a Worse Time for This Anti-Israel Post?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 01, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Townhall has been covering, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles into Israel on Tuesday. On top of that, eight have been confirmed dead in a terrorist attack reported in Tel Aviv. 

Advertisement

While such reports came pouring in, and while sirens were sounding in Israel and civilians were fleeing for bomb shelters, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), a member of the anti-Israel Squad, thought it would be an appropriate time to put out a post taking issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The post came from her official X account and was also reposted by her political account. 

Pressley's post was put out at 12:36pm ET, with the StopAntisemitism account sharing a screenshot not long after.

"Netanyahu’s invasion of Lebanon is putting millions of people at risk, forcing thousands to be displaced, and inciting a regional war," Pressley insisted. "The escalating violence must end. In Lebanon, in Gaza, and across the region."

The congresswoman has not issued similar calls aimed at Hezbollah or Hamas terrorists from her X account.

Israeli forces invaded Lebanon on Monday, as Townhall has also been covering

"For months, it was assumed that at some point, Israel would have to invade Lebanon. It couldn’t come at a better time: the terror group’s entire leadership was decapitated in a massive airstrike last week. Hassan Nasrallah and his minions were turned into an ashtray, and his replacement was killed hours after he assumed control of the terror group," Matt wrote in his piece. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Pressley's post went out roughly an hour after the IDF posted that sirens were sounding in Israel, and just hours after reports came in that the White House was aware of Iran preparing to "imminently" attack Israel with ballistic missiles.

The Squad member's post has already received hundreds of replies. with many taking issue with the atrocious timing.

Many responses have chimed in that Pressley's timing is "purposeful."

The Democratic Majority for Israel also chimed in to educate Pressley about what is going on in the region that she claims to care so much about. 

The blame is indeed on Hezbollah and Hamas, as they have refused the ceasefire that Pressley and other Squad members have called so desperately for. 

Advertisement

Pressley is hardly the only Squad member to put out an ill-timed post against Israel as it was being attacked. Soon to be former Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who lost her primary in August to DA Wesley Bell, put out a post criticizing Israel and AIPAC back in April as Iran was firing rockets at the Jewish State. She later deleted the post, though she still ended up releasing a problematic statement

Tags: SQUAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel Katie Pavlich
Trump Reacts to Iran's Ballistic Missile Barrage Katie Pavlich
Did Tim Walz Just Get Caught in Yet Another Weird Lie? Guy Benson
BREAKING: Terror Attack Reported in Tel Aviv, Eight Confirmed Dead Madeline Leesman
Biden Finally Releases a Statement on the Dock Strike Katie Pavlich
Kamala in Big Trouble! Harris Campaign Falling Apart! Trump Momentum! Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Iran Launches Full-Scale Attack on Israel Katie Pavlich
Advertisement