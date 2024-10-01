Could Squad Member Ayanna Pressley Have Picked a Worse Time for This Anti-Israel Post?

As Townhall has been covering, Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles into Israel on Tuesday. On top of that, eight have been confirmed dead in a terrorist attack reported in Tel Aviv.

While such reports came pouring in, and while sirens were sounding in Israel and civilians were fleeing for bomb shelters, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), a member of the anti-Israel Squad, thought it would be an appropriate time to put out a post taking issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The post came from her official X account and was also reposted by her political account.

Pressley's post was put out at 12:36pm ET, with the StopAntisemitism account sharing a screenshot not long after.

"Netanyahu’s invasion of Lebanon is putting millions of people at risk, forcing thousands to be displaced, and inciting a regional war," Pressley insisted. "The escalating violence must end. In Lebanon, in Gaza, and across the region."

The congresswoman has not issued similar calls aimed at Hezbollah or Hamas terrorists from her X account.

Israeli forces invaded Lebanon on Monday, as Townhall has also been covering.

"For months, it was assumed that at some point, Israel would have to invade Lebanon. It couldn’t come at a better time: the terror group’s entire leadership was decapitated in a massive airstrike last week. Hassan Nasrallah and his minions were turned into an ashtray, and his replacement was killed hours after he assumed control of the terror group," Matt wrote in his piece.

Pressley's post went out roughly an hour after the IDF posted that sirens were sounding in Israel, and just hours after reports came in that the White House was aware of Iran preparing to "imminently" attack Israel with ballistic missiles.

The Squad member's post has already received hundreds of replies. with many taking issue with the atrocious timing.

Many responses have chimed in that Pressley's timing is "purposeful."

Your timing is purposeful. — Eli Lebowicz (@EliLebowicz) October 1, 2024

The Democratic Majority for Israel also chimed in to educate Pressley about what is going on in the region that she claims to care so much about.

The blame is indeed on Hezbollah and Hamas, as they have refused the ceasefire that Pressley and other Squad members have called so desperately for.

1. Unprovoked, Hezbollah has fired 9,000 rockets at Israel-an act of war going on for a year

2. Hezbollah & Hamas refused a ceasefire

3. Hezbollah was about to invade Israel to massacre civilians like Oct 7

What should Israel do? Just allow its people to be continuously attacked? https://t.co/LIQPVNRfu1 — Democratic Majority for Israel (@DemMaj4Israel) October 1, 2024

Pressley is hardly the only Squad member to put out an ill-timed post against Israel as it was being attacked. Soon to be former Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), who lost her primary in August to DA Wesley Bell, put out a post criticizing Israel and AIPAC back in April as Iran was firing rockets at the Jewish State. She later deleted the post, though she still ended up releasing a problematic statement.