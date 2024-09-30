Biden Runs Clean Up After Botching Hurricane Helene Response
Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused On
Trump Heads to Southern Disaster Zone While Biden Refuses Additional Help
Is This Photo Flub By Kamala Over Hurricane Helene a Disqualifying Moment?
The Laws Must Be Enforced
How Long Will It Take for This Lib to Delete Her Awful Tweets...
More Cities Seem to be Destroying an Old Gun Control Myth
Yes, 3D-Printed Guns Are a Threat. That's the Point.
Senate Democrat Introduces Bill to Expand SCOTUS
Oversight Committee Chairman Comer Subpoenas Mayorkas Over Tim Walz's Ties to CCP
Rashida Tlaib Is Very Upset That Israel Took Out Some Top Terrorists
'FAKE and STAGED': Trump Responds to Kamala Harris' Bogus Post on Hurricane Helene
One Country May Build a Wall Along Its Border
NYC to Use Tax Dollars to Provide Birth Control...for Rats
Tipsheet

Israeli Forces Have Invaded Lebanon

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  September 30, 2024 3:30 PM
Townhall Media

We have reports that Israeli forces have invaded Lebanon. It was a military operation many observers foresaw even in the immediate stages of the ground war in Gaza after the October 7 attacks. The rocket attacks from Hezbollah have led to an internal displacement crisis within Israel. 

Advertisement

The terror group planned a massive barrage that targeted Tel Aviv that was only disrupted at the last minute by a massive airstrike by Israeli forces. They didn’t get all the munitions but severely crippled what could have been a more deadly attack. For months, it was assumed that at some point, Israel would have to invade Lebanon. It couldn’t come at a better time: the terror group’s entire leadership was decapitated in a massive airstrike last week. Hassan Nasrallah and his minions were turned into an ashtray, and his replacement was killed hours after he assumed control of the terror group. 

Recommended

Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused On Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The operation doesn’t seem to be as aggressive as Israel’s sloppy 2006 incursion or its invasion from 1982. The ground operations come after Israel conducted limited cross-border raids for intelligence purposes. The primary goal is overrun Hezbollah positions from which they've launched endless rocket attacks for months (via NY Post):

The Israeli military has closed a stretch of northern Israel along the Lebanese border — as US officials reported that the Jewish state is preparing for an “imminent” invasion of southern Lebanon to take out Hezbollah outposts. 

By Monday night, Israel’s Northern Command head, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, ordered a section of Israel’s northern district closed to all civilians, according to the Times of Israel. 

The Jewish state told the Biden administration Monday that a limited incursion into southern Lebanon to take out Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure is ready to begin at any moment, US officials told the Washington Post.   

[…] 

The goal is to ensure Hezbollah no longer can continue its daily missile strikes on northern Israel, which have caused tens of thousands to evacuate the area since Oct. 8. 

The ground operation follows intelligence raids by special operations troops that have been carried out over several months, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Advertisement

UPDATE

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused On Katie Pavlich
Is This Photo Flub By Kamala Over Hurricane Helene a Disqualifying Moment? Matt Vespa
Something About Gallup's Latest National Survey Data Isn't Adding Up Guy Benson
How Long Will It Take for This Lib to Delete Her Awful Tweets About Hurricane Helene? Matt Vespa
Rashida Tlaib Is Very Upset That Israel Took Out Some Top Terrorists Guy Benson
The Narrative About Bad America First Candidates Is Nonsense Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused On Katie Pavlich
Advertisement