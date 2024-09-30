We have reports that Israeli forces have invaded Lebanon. It was a military operation many observers foresaw even in the immediate stages of the ground war in Gaza after the October 7 attacks. The rocket attacks from Hezbollah have led to an internal displacement crisis within Israel.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The terror group planned a massive barrage that targeted Tel Aviv that was only disrupted at the last minute by a massive airstrike by Israeli forces. They didn’t get all the munitions but severely crippled what could have been a more deadly attack. For months, it was assumed that at some point, Israel would have to invade Lebanon. It couldn’t come at a better time: the terror group’s entire leadership was decapitated in a massive airstrike last week. Hassan Nasrallah and his minions were turned into an ashtray, and his replacement was killed hours after he assumed control of the terror group.

Israeli Forces have begun to cross into Southern Lebanon. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 30, 2024

It is roughly 10:00pm in Israel, and the Invasion of Southern Lebanon has begun. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 30, 2024

Lebanese troops are tactically pulling back from border with Israel, as Israeli forces are planning the ground incursion into southern Lebanon. Lebanese troops and Hezbollah have been preparing for this since 2006, to engage in urban warfare with Israeli troops inside Lebanon — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 30, 2024

The Hezbollah-Affiliated Media Outlet, Al-Manar is claiming that Israeli Forces have not yet crossed the Border into Southern Lebanon, while Lebanese Residents along the Upper Galilee Region claim that Armored Vehicles have now crossed the Border. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 30, 2024

BREAKING:



Incoming reports of the Lebanese Army withdrawing from the border with Israel.



Hezbollah are on their own — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 30, 2024

BREAKING:



AFP reports that the U.S. State Department has confirmed that Israeli ground operations have started on Lebanese territory. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 30, 2024

#BREAKING Israel declares part of northern border 'closed military zone' pic.twitter.com/l612cVPQ6B — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 30, 2024

The operation doesn’t seem to be as aggressive as Israel’s sloppy 2006 incursion or its invasion from 1982. The ground operations come after Israel conducted limited cross-border raids for intelligence purposes. The primary goal is overrun Hezbollah positions from which they've launched endless rocket attacks for months (via NY Post):

The Israeli military has closed a stretch of northern Israel along the Lebanese border — as US officials reported that the Jewish state is preparing for an “imminent” invasion of southern Lebanon to take out Hezbollah outposts. By Monday night, Israel’s Northern Command head, Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, ordered a section of Israel’s northern district closed to all civilians, according to the Times of Israel. The Jewish state told the Biden administration Monday that a limited incursion into southern Lebanon to take out Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure is ready to begin at any moment, US officials told the Washington Post. […] The goal is to ensure Hezbollah no longer can continue its daily missile strikes on northern Israel, which have caused tens of thousands to evacuate the area since Oct. 8. The ground operation follows intelligence raids by special operations troops that have been carried out over several months, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Advertisement

UPDATE:

U.S. Officials have confirmed that Israeli Forces have now crossed into Southern Lebanon, and are beginning Limited-Ground Operations against Hezbollah Positions near the Border. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 30, 2024