Tipsheet

BREAKING: Terror Attack Reported in Tel Aviv, Eight Confirmed Dead

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 01, 2024 1:05 PM
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

Editor's note: This story has been updated. 

UPDATE: 

Fox News reported that eight people were killed in the suspected terrorist attack.

ORIGINAL:

A probable terrorist attack occurred in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday, according to multiple outlets.

Initial reports indicated that multiple people were shot and that there were two gunmen involved. 

Jewish News Syndicate reported that at least nine people were wounded, including four in critical condition, and that the two gunmen were killed (via JNS):

A police officer on the scene said the terrorist attack involved at least two gunmen who opened fire at people waiting for a train at one of the light rail stations on Jaffa’s Jerusalem Boulevard.

“There are several wounded with varying degrees of injuries,” the Magen David Adom medical response group said in a statement to the outlet. 

Fox News reported that videos appear to show “many bodies next to a light rail station” and that it’s a popular area. 

“We’ve seen similar terrorist attacks taking place in Tel Aviv,” Trey Yingst said on-air on Fox News, adding that there’s no confirmation that the attack is directly linked “to the situation inside Gaza or in Lebanon.”

Yingst said that the initial suspicion of motive is “terror.”

The Jerusalem Post reported that police suspect at least one more terrorist is still present in the area where the attack took place.

Today, Townhall covered how Israel began bracing itself for an attack from Iran. This afternoon, Iran began firing hundreds of missiles at Israel. 

Tags: ISRAEL

