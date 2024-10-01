UPDATE: Missiles on Their Way; Israel Braces for Impact of Iranian Retaliation

UPDATE: Hundreds of missiles are on their way. Sirens are blaring throughout Israel, including in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

102 missiles have been launched from Iran to Israel. The entire country is in shelters. Said to be a first wave. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 1, 2024

Israel is bracing for retaliation from Iran after successfully annihilating the entire leadership of Hezbollah in Lebanon, including Hassan Nasrallah, throughout the past two weeks.

“The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel," Axios reports.

Axios reports that a White House official has said that the U.S. has intelligence suggesting the Islamic Regime in Iran is preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel soon. pic.twitter.com/SLgjPzHiAf — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 1, 2024

Outdoor gatherings in Israel, including at the Western Wall ahead of Rosh Hashanah, have been limited.

Iran preparing an attack and Israelis are now prohibited from large gatherings, even at the Western Wall. Pray for Israel, Pray for America.



Live Update: US official says Iran preparing to ‘imminently’ attack Israel with ballistic missiles https://t.co/GIPxzptkV0 via… — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) October 1, 2024

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been in hiding since the assassination of Nasrallah in the heart of Beirut on Friday, where he was staying in an underground bunker below civilian infrastructure.

Remaining Hezbollah terrorists continued their rocket attacks Tuesday as the country braces for a larger scale missile attack.

Hezbollah is upset that the IDF exposed their plans to massacre Israelis, so they decided to target innocent civilians by firing a barrage of rockets. pic.twitter.com/PwJ84UB7xg — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024

Meanwhile, the Iranian backed Houthis in Yemen continue to attack U.S. ships in the Red Sea with little consequence.