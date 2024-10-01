UPDATE: Missiles on Their Way; Israel Braces for Impact of Iranian Retaliation

UPDATE: Hundreds of missiles are on their way. Sirens are blaring throughout Israel, including in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
102 missiles have been launched from Iran to Israel. The entire country is in shelters. Said to be a first wave.— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 1, 2024
***Original post***
Israel is bracing for retaliation from Iran after successfully annihilating the entire leadership of Hezbollah in Lebanon, including Hassan Nasrallah, throughout the past two weeks.
“The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel," Axios reports.
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 1, 2024
Axios reports that a White House official has said that the U.S. has intelligence suggesting the Islamic Regime in Iran is preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel soon. pic.twitter.com/SLgjPzHiAf
Outdoor gatherings in Israel, including at the Western Wall ahead of Rosh Hashanah, have been limited.
Iran preparing an attack and Israelis are now prohibited from large gatherings, even at the Western Wall. Pray for Israel, Pray for America.— David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) October 1, 2024
Live Update: US official says Iran preparing to ‘imminently’ attack Israel with ballistic missiles https://t.co/GIPxzptkV0 via…
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been in hiding since the assassination of Nasrallah in the heart of Beirut on Friday, where he was staying in an underground bunker below civilian infrastructure.
Recommended
Remaining Hezbollah terrorists continued their rocket attacks Tuesday as the country braces for a larger scale missile attack.
Hezbollah is upset that the IDF exposed their plans to massacre Israelis, so they decided to target innocent civilians by firing a barrage of rockets. pic.twitter.com/PwJ84UB7xg— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 1, 2024
Meanwhile, the Iranian backed Houthis in Yemen continue to attack U.S. ships in the Red Sea with little consequence.
Two more ships attacked in the Red Sea today after U.S. warships came under missile attack and another $32 million American Reaper drone blasted out of the sky. pic.twitter.com/B23b1tRIRg— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) October 1, 2024
Join the conversation as a VIP Member