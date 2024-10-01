Trump Reacts to Iran's Ballistic Missile Barrage
UPDATE: Missiles on Their Way; Israel Braces for Impact of Iranian Retaliation

Katie Pavlich  |  October 01, 2024 10:30 AM
UPDATE: Hundreds of missiles are on their way. Sirens are blaring throughout Israel, including in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. 

Israel is bracing for retaliation from Iran after successfully annihilating the entire leadership of Hezbollah in Lebanon, including Hassan Nasrallah, throughout the past two weeks. 

“The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel," Axios reports. 

Outdoor gatherings in Israel, including at the Western Wall ahead of Rosh Hashanah, have been limited.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been in hiding since the assassination of Nasrallah in the heart of Beirut on Friday, where he was staying in an underground bunker below civilian infrastructure. 

Remaining Hezbollah terrorists continued their rocket attacks Tuesday as the country braces for a larger scale missile attack. 

Meanwhile, the Iranian backed Houthis in Yemen continue to attack U.S. ships in the Red Sea with little consequence. 

