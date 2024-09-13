After Criticizing Trump, Biden Makes His Own ‘Black Jobs’ Comment

President Joe Biden's term will come to an end in a few months, though they still trot him out to speak on occasion. On Friday, Biden spoke to give remarks to discuss "Black Excellence."

Advertisement

At one point, he managed to stumble out that "in just three and a half years we created over 2 million new black jobs for black--black Americans." Such a line was not only noteworthy as he appeared to struggle with his words, but because he used a term he's decried.

"Black Jobs"



- Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/4FmzKKbPec — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

While giving remarks to the NAACP in July, Biden criticized former and potentially future President Donald Trump's use of the term "black jobs." To laughter from the audience, Biden said "I love his phrasing, 'black jobs,'" as he also claimed it "tells a lot about the man and about his character!"

Axios similarly went after Trump for using the term "black jobs," as Matt covered, noting how outlets such as CNN and the Chicago Tribune have used them in years past. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also criticized Trump's use of the term during her speech at the DNC last month.

Here’s Biden a few weeks ago blasting Trump for using the term “Black jobs.”



Here’s Biden today using the same exact phrase.



.@JoeBiden @WhiteHouse @PressSec any comment? pic.twitter.com/YmSq0DY03d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2024

Hi @axios, I look forward to your reporting blasting Biden for using the term “Black jobs” https://t.co/TIEGgbja9g pic.twitter.com/MGjmhhYprN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2024

Trump used the term "black jobs" while speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention. "Coming from the border are millions and millions of people who happen to be taking back jobs," Trump said. "They're taking the employment from black people."

Trump issued that same warning during the June 27 debate on CNN with Biden, who performed so disastrously he was forced to withdraw from the race less than a month later.

Biden's line about "black jobs" wasn't the only problematic part of Friday's remarks. He appeared to be particularly out of it as he walked to the podium.