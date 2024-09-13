Kamala Is Giving Stranger Danger Vibes
Why a Former Clinton Pollster Was Disturbed by the ABC News Debate
DA Who Charged a Veteran for Defending Himself Against a Pro-Hamas Supporter Is...
The Debate Didn't Go As Kamala Harris Had Hoped
Opponents Livid After NYC Council Passes Bill to Consider Reparations
Manchin Endorses Republican in Governor's Race
Even the Presidential Debates Commission Was Disgusted With ABC Moderators
This Group Drives the 'Surge' of Illegal Immigrants Crossing the Northern Border
Gabbard Has a Message for Garland After He Vowed Not to Allow the...
There's Been a Forecast Change in This Key Senate Race
DeWine Just Addressed the Reports That Haitian Illegal Immigrants Are Eating People's Pets
Grassroots Organization Demands Answers From Harris-Walz Campaign on Key Issues
Team Trump: So, Our Internal Polling Moved After This Week's Debate...
Two Illegals Charged With Jocelyn Nungaray’s Death Tried to Stop Her Family From...
Tipsheet

After Criticizing Trump, Biden Makes His Own ‘Black Jobs’ Comment

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 13, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Joe Biden's term will come to an end in a few months, though they still trot him out to speak on occasion. On Friday, Biden spoke to give remarks to discuss "Black Excellence." 

Advertisement

At one point, he managed to stumble out that "in just three and a half years we created over 2 million new black jobs for black--black Americans." Such a line was not only noteworthy as he appeared to struggle with his words, but because he used a term he's decried.

While giving remarks to the NAACP in July, Biden criticized former and potentially future President Donald Trump's use of the term "black jobs." To laughter from the audience, Biden said "I love his phrasing, 'black jobs,'" as he also claimed it "tells a lot about the man and about his character!"

Axios similarly went after Trump for using the term "black jobs," as Matt covered, noting how outlets such as CNN and the Chicago Tribune have used them in years past. Former First Lady Michelle Obama also criticized Trump's use of the term during her speech at the DNC last month. 

Recommended

*IF* This Is True, ABC News Is About to Become Engulfed in a Major Scandal Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Trump used the term "black jobs" while speaking to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention. "Coming from the border are millions and millions of people who happen to be taking back jobs," Trump said. "They're taking the employment from black people." 

Trump issued that same warning during the June 27 debate on CNN with Biden, who performed so disastrously he was forced to withdraw from the race less than a month later. 

Biden's line about "black jobs" wasn't the only problematic part of Friday's remarks. He appeared to be particularly out of it as he walked to the podium.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*IF* This Is True, ABC News Is About to Become Engulfed in a Major Scandal Matt Vespa
Why a Former Clinton Pollster Was Disturbed by the ABC News Debate Matt Vespa
Even the Presidential Debates Commission Was Disgusted With ABC Moderators Sarah Arnold
Gabbard Has a Message for Garland After He Vowed Not to Allow the DOJ to Be Used As a 'Political Weapon' Rebecca Downs
DeWine Just Addressed the Reports That Haitian Illegal Immigrants Are Eating People's Pets Madeline Leesman
DA Who Charged a Veteran for Defending Himself Against a Pro-Hamas Supporter Is a Nightmare Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
*IF* This Is True, ABC News Is About to Become Engulfed in a Major Scandal Matt Vespa
Advertisement