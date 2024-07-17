Pollster Tweets Something He's Never Witnessed Before at the Republican Convention
Tipsheet

In NAACP Speech, Biden Calls to 'Lower the Temperature' and Then Proceeds to Blast Trump

Leah Barkoukis
July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Biden repeatedly attacked GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump in a speech before the NAACP on Tuesday, despite calling to “lower the temperature” in the wake of the assassination attempt on the 45th president.

"Just because we should lower the temperature, doesn’t mean we should stop telling the truth," Biden said, before claiming "Donald Trump’s presidency was hell for Black America."

At another point, Biden argued the George Floyd protests were peaceful and questioned Trump calling for the National Guard.

He then went after Trump for making a reference to "black jobs" during the June 27 debate and said he's "lying like hell" about the unemployment rate for the black community. 

“Folks, I know what a black job is. It’s the vice president of the United States. I know what a black job is: the first black president in American history, Barack Obama.” 

He continued, "It's because of you that I'm president and Kamala Harris is vice president. By the way, she's not only a great vice president. She can be President of the United States."

Despite growing calls to step down since the June 27 debate, Biden promised the crowd he’s “all in” – a pledge that comes even as support for him among black voters has fallen from 86 percent in 2020 to 70 percent this year. It’s even worse among black voters under the age of 50, going from 80 percent to 37 percent between 2000 and 2024.

"I’ve just never seen anything like this. I’m like speechless," CNN’s Harry Enten recently commented about the polling.

Meanwhile, support for Trump among black voters has increased from 7 percent to 21 percent over the last four years.   

