BREAKING: Trump Has Made a Decision on Another Debate
Congress: The FBI Is Slow Rolling Information About the Guy Who Tried to...
CBS News Segment Alludes to Historic Support for Donald Trump
Trump Campaign Offers Colorful Response to Dem Rep's Post-Debate Suggestion That Trump Sho...
Harris Might Want to Halt Her Post-Debate Victory Lap After Seeing This
Kennedy Clarifies His Strategy to Help Trump Win a Landslide Victory in November
The Debate: Trump’s Lack of Preparation and Harris’ Lies
The Left Attacked This Liberal Actress for Showing Support for Trump After His...
Here's What Mitt Romney Said About the Trump vs. Harris Debate
Michigan and Nevada Face Election Integrity Lawsuits From RNC
Heh: An Actual Kamala Policy Is So Extreme, Journos Wrongly Assumed Trump Invented...
New York's Top Court Has Some News About Trump's Gag Order Appeal
Here’s What Newsom Said About Kamala Harris Not Doing Interviews on the Campaign...
Trump's Biggest Missed Opportunity in the Debate
Tipsheet

NYC Police Commissioner Resigns

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 12, 2024 12:45 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

After much speculation, New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned on Thursday. Citing "five sources familiar with the matter," as well as NBC News 4 and an internal memo that the local outlet received, NBC News noted that Caban resigned "amid a federal investigation into the department's nightclub enforcement."

Advertisement

Both Caban's phone, as well as that of his twin brother, James Caban, were seized as part of a corruption scandal involving the NYPD. James Caban owns a nightclub security business, as NBC News pointed out. 

Caban held the role for a little more than a year, since July 2023. 

As News 4 pointed out:

The development comes days after News 4 reported the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation division had joined the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in the inquiry.

...

At least one phone belonging to Caban was among several the SDNY and IRS seized from multiple NYPD officials, His twin brother, who owns a nightclub security business, also had his phone seized in the corruption investigation.

Several sources tell NBC New York federal investigators want to know if James Caban profited from his ties to his powerful brother and the NYPD. Specifically, the investigation is looking into whether James Caban was paid by bars and clubs in Midtown and Queens to act as a police liaison, and if those clubs were then afforded special treatment by local precincts, the sources said.

Other questions being investigated are if officers were asked to crack down harder on clubs that did not do business with the commissioner's brother or if promotions were given to officers who played along with the potential scheme, according to sources.

News 4 also provided Caban's statement, which at one point acknowledged that "the news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department, and I am unwilling to let my attention be on anything other than our important work, or the safety of the men and women of the NYPD. I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why – for the good of this city and this department – I have made the difficult decision to resign as Police Commissioner."

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Has Made a Decision on Another Debate Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

The scandal isn't a good look for Mayor Eric Adams, who has been tightlipped on many questions involving the investigation, though he did hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon. He will have to find his third police commissioner in less than three years, as News 4 pointed out. 

Further, Adams is facing his own issues, as his administration is under other investigations. Federal agents also raided the homes of those close to Adams, including to do with a separate investigation as to if the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government. Recently, federal agents also recently raided the homes of deputy mayors and confiscated their devices. 

Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump Has Made a Decision on Another Debate Katie Pavlich
CBS News Segment Alludes to Historic Support for Donald Trump Matt Vespa
Harris Might Want to Halt Her Post-Debate Victory Lap After Seeing This Leah Barkoukis
Well, That Debate Happened… Kurt Schlichter
The Left Attacked This Liberal Actress for Showing Support for Trump After His Assassination Attempt Madeline Leesman
Did Someone Leak the Debate Questions to Kamala Harris? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Trump Has Made a Decision on Another Debate Katie Pavlich
Advertisement