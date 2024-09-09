NYPD Commissioner Resigning? Inside the Brewing Scandal Involving NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Inner Circle

We have a presidential election that’s become chaotic, and there will be a huge debate tomorrow, so I could see how this story could get lost. However, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is slowly becoming engulfed in an influence-peddling scandal that has ensnared two of his top aides, the schools chancellor, and the police commissioner. Federal agents raided the home of two deputy mayors last week, confiscating devices from these individuals, including Mayor Adams. The mayor has remained adamant about staying focused on governing the city, but there are reports that NYPD commissioner Edward Caban could resign within the coming days (via NBC 4 New York):

Advertisement

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is facing mounting questions over his ability to govern after federal investigators seized phones from multiple officials in his administration, compounding scrutiny of a Democrat who was already ensnared in an apparently separate criminal probe. Federal agents on Wednesday took devices from Adams' police commissioner, his schools chancellor, two deputy mayors and several other advisers. None of the officials involved have been charged with a crime, but the wave of searches added to a cloud of suspicion around Adams, a former city police captain who has fashioned himself as a champion of law and order. They've also raised questions internally about the administration’s ability to stay focused on serving the nation’s largest city. In a private call Friday with senior staff, the city's Emergency Management Commissioner, Zach Iscol, offered a blunt assessment of the impact of the investigations on public safety. “This is not good,” he said, according to a recording of the meeting obtained by The Associated Press. “There’s a lot going on in the city and the thing that I’m most concerned about is city leadership being distracted.“

Politico has more on the raid:

Federal authorities honed in on the upper echelons of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration this week, executing raids on several top city officials and seizing the cellphones of at least one other senior adviser. Law enforcement agents raided the Manhattan home shared by Sheena Wright, the city’s first deputy mayor, and her romantic partner, Schools Chancellor David Banks, as well as the Queens home of the deputy mayor for public safety, Philip Banks, five people with knowledge of the situation told POLITICO. Agents also searched NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban’s home, and Tim Pearson — a senior adviser to Adams and one of his closest confidants — was subpoenaed for his cellphones, according to reporting in the New York Post and the Daily News. David and Phil Banks are brothers. Another brother, government relations firm founder Terry Banks, is also being investigated, The New YorkTimes reported. And at least seven other members of the NYPD had their phones subpoenaed, according to reporting by ABC 7. The sweeping federal actions mark yet another law enforcement inquiry into the mayor’s orbit, the full scope of which is not yet clear. Since November, federal investigators have been probing Adams’ ties to Turkey and have undertaken what appears to be a separate investigation into his aide Winnie Greco. Whether those investigations are tied directly to the recently executed search warrants also remains unclear.

Caban’s twin brother, James, reportedly tried to use his connections at One Police Plaza to land security gigs at nightclubs.

Adams didn’t comment further on the federal probes targeting his administration. He also didn’t give full-throated backing to his NYPD commissioner, saying, “I don’t think anything in life is guaranteed.”