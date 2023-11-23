There's More Legal Trouble for New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Israel’s war with Hamas has buried this story somewhat, but it seems like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in serious legal trouble. It could potentially boot him from office and end with an indictment, as the FBI is investigating him for taking illegal campaign donations from Turkey. As Sarah wrote, the FBI seized his phone and raided the home of one of his top fundraisers earlier this month:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) had his phone seized by the FBI as the agency continues its investigation into whether his 2021 campaign received illegal donations from the Turkish government. … FBI agents with a court-authorized warrant reportedly stopped Adams on the street, requesting his security detail to step aside. The group then proceeded to enter his SUV, where they seized his cell phone and an iPad. […] …FBI agents searched the home of Adams’ campaign consultant. They seized three iPhones, two laptops, personal documents, and other evidence. According to the New York Times, the FBI also confiscated a “manila folder labeled Eric Adams" and seven "contribution card binders.” She has been known to be a key figure in Adams’ inner circle, earning more than $150,000 from the mayor’s campaign.

Now, the mayor is facing sexual assault allegations from 1993 (via The Messenger):

Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexual assault in a legal action filed Wednesday night in a New York court, The Messenger has learned. The plaintiff in the case, a woman whose name is being withheld by The Messenger due to the nature of the allegation, filed a summons Wednesday night in state Supreme Court in Manhattan under the Adult Survivors Act that names the Big Apple Democrat as defendant. The filing also names the transit bureau of the New York Police Department and the Guardian Association of the NYPD as defendants. “Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” the summons alleges. In New York civil court, a plaintiff can file a summons with notice to begin a legal action — followed by a full complaint laying out the claims. The summons is just three pages and does not reveal any detail about the alleged assault. In a statement, a City Hall spokesperson said the mayor denies the claim and does not know the plaintiff in the case.

We’ll see what happens with this new sexual assault allegation. Still, for now, this illegal campaign donation investigation seems to be the most threatening to Adams’ mayoralty.