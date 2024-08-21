Are Pro-Hamas Agitators Involved With This Nasty Problem Affecting the DNC?

The DNC has been something of a mess inside and outside the convention center in Chicago this week. On Wednesday however, attendees got a gruesome surprise when they found maggots at a hotel breakfast. According to the New York Post, the FBI is now investigating what's being described as an "apparent activism-related incident."

Advertisement

The report mentioned confirmations sent to local outlets:

“We can confirm that a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning,” Fairmont Chicago hotel spokesperson Haley Robles told WGN-TV. “Our team acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident.” An FBI van was spotted by the local outlet outside the hotel, which is hosting state delegates from Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, Missouri and South Dakota, the local channel reported. ... The FBI did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment. A Chicago city spokesperson said: “Multiple unknown female offenders are alleged to have entered a building (200 block of North Columbus Drive) and began placing unknown objects onto tables containing food. The offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on-scene. Along with CPD, FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

While the report also mentions we don't know many other details about who was responsible, it's worth reminding that anti-Israel, pro-Hamas agitators went with such despicable tactics last month when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington, DC to give his speech before a joint session of Congress. The New York Post mentioned that incident as well. The Watergate hotel had to be sanitized after that July incident, and it was regarded as an embarrassment and "a tremendous security failure."

Troublemakers were also out in the street burning American flags and vandalizing monuments, proving Netanyahu's point about how they had "officially become Iran's useful idiots." From inside the chamber, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) had to be reprimanded several times for holding up a sign referring to Netanyahu as a "War Criminal" and claiming that he was "Guilty of Genocide."

Pro-Hamas folks have already been disrupting the DNC and its events this week, from clashing with police to breaking down the barrier to harassing those attending Jewish events that reportedly didn't even have to do with Israel.

They're presently holding a rally in Chicago as the DNC continues to go on this week. A banner can be seen with the pro-genocidal phrase of "From the River to the Sea."

President Joe Biden's speech from Monday night, which included off the cuff remarks that these pro-Hamas protesters "have a point," certainly doesn't look to have helped the situation.