Jordanian Citizen Arrested for Explosives Threats and Attack on Energy Facility in Florida

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sent out an alarming announcement on Wednesday, revealing that "Man Arrested for Explosives Threats and Attack on Energy Facility." What the subject line leaves out, however, is that he's a Jordanian citizen and that he looks to have been motivated by anti-Israel views. The defendant, Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, is being charged "with four counts of threatening to use explosives and one count of destruction of an energy facility."

INBOX: Jordanian Arrested for Explosives Threats and Attack on Energy Facility pic.twitter.com/eseTp6nGah — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) August 15, 2024

Hnaihen is described as a 43-year-old "Jordanian citizen residing in Orlando, Florida." He was also ordered "detained pending trial," according to a press release from Thursday, complete with pictures of the incidents mentioned.

The press release also referenced statements from top DOJ officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. A common theme of such statements focused on how Hnaihen was motivated by his anti-Israel beliefs:

“We allege that the defendant threatened to carry out hate-fueled mass violence in our country, motivated in part by a desire to target businesses for their perceived support of Israel,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Such acts and threats of violence, whether they are targeting the places that Americans frequent every day or our country’s critical infrastructure, are extremely dangerous and will not be tolerated by the Justice Department.” “Under the guise of expressing his beliefs, the defendant allegedly attacked a power facility and threatened local businesses, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Violence and destruction of property to threaten and intimidate others will never be tolerated. The FBI and our partners will work together to pursue and hold accountable those who resort to violence.” “Targeting and attacking businesses for perceived beliefs is unacceptable,” said U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg for the Middle District of Florida. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and federally prosecute those who make violent or hate-based threats and who seek to act on these threats.”

The attacks began in June 2024 and "escalated." According to court documents, Hnaihen is said to have sent letters to the U.S. government making a list of political demands.

As the press release also explained:

According to court documents, beginning around June 2024, Hnaihen targeted and attacked businesses in the Orlando area for their perceived support for Israel. Wearing a mask, under the cover of night, Hnaihen smashed the glass front doors of businesses and left behind “Warning Letters.” In his letters, which were addressed to the United States government, Hnaihen laid out a series of political demands, culminating in a threat to “destroy or explode everything here in whole America. Especially the companies and factories that support the racist state of Israel.” Hnaihen’s attacks escalated. At the end of June, as law enforcement worked to identify the masked attacker, Hnaihen broke into a solar power generation facility in Wedgefield, Florida, and spent hours systematically destroying solar panel arrays. He smashed panels, cut wires, and targeted critical electronic equipment. Hnaihen left behind two more copies of his threatening demand letter. Hnaihen is believed to have caused more than $700,000 in damage. Following a multiagency effort, law enforcement identified Hnaihen and arrested him on July 11, shortly after another “Warning Letter” threatening to “destroy or explode everything” was discovered at an industrial propane gas distribution depot in Orlando.

It has been a common refrain from anti-Israel individuals and groups to claim that the Jewish State is "racist."

The FBI, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, as well as multiple police departments are involved in the case. There's also "assistance provided by... George Kraehe of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section."

If convicted, Hnaihen "faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each threat offense and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for the destruction of an energy facility offense," and could thus face the rest of his life in prison.