The European Union Is Not Happy That Elon Musk Is Interviewing Trump Tonight

The European Union is not pleased that Twitter’s Elon Musk is interviewing former President Donald Trump tonight. Hopefully, it won’t be like Ron DeSantis’ 2024 rollout on the platform, which got marred by endless crashes and audio issues. It dovetails off another key development in the 2024 election: the former president has returned to Twitter with a vengeance. With over 88 million followers, it was insanity that Mr. Trump wasn’t taking advantage of this platform. He opted to continue using his platform, Truth Social, but he needed to use this as Kamala’s camp had decided to make this a social media war.

With great audience comes greater responsibility #DSA



As there is a risk of amplification of potentially harmful content in 🇪🇺 in connection with events with major audience around the world, I sent this letter to @elonmusk



📧⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P1IgxdPLzn — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) August 12, 2024

This is an unprecedented attempt to stretch a law intended to apply in Europe to political activities in the US. It also patronizes European citizens, suggesting they are incapable of listening to a conversation and drawing their own conclusions. https://t.co/RmxL4VFuvV — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 12, 2024

When Trump is reelected he ought to sanction the EU into extinction. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 12, 2024

Yet, in the wake of this sit-down with Tesla’s founder, The EU sent a letter in the wake of the riots in Southport that have rocked the United Kingdom. Yet, this is election interference—it's also incredibly insulting to Europeans, as Twitter’s CEO explained.

“This is an unprecedented attempt to stretch a law intended to apply in Europe to political activities in the US. It also patronizes European citizens, suggesting they are incapable of listening to a conversation and drawing their own conclusions,” wrote Linda Yaccarino.

And it was brought up at the White House briefing today by The Washington Post’s Cleve Wootson, who wondered if the president or this administration had any plans or comment about the alleged “misinformation” we could hear later tonight:

The Washington Post’s Cleve Wootson: “One more, @ElonMusk is slated to interview [@realDonaldTrump] tomorrow — tonight on — on @X. I don't know if the president is going to — feel free to say if he is or not — but I — I think that misinformation on Twitter is not just a campaign… pic.twitter.com/zKxJNF1zbf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 12, 2024

Misinformation is another word that’s been murdered by liberals since we all know it means ‘stuff that makes us look bad’ for leftists.

Trump’s interview begins at 8 pm.