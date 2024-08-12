Donald Trump Is Back on X

Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to promote his 2024 race to the White House.

The last time Trump was active on X was in August of last year when he shared a photo of his mugshot.

Advertisement

On Monday, Trump shared a two and a half-minute long campaign ad highlighting his record as president from 2016 to 2020.

The ad pointed out that the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home. In the ad, Trump said, “I never thought that anything like this could happen in America. The only crime that I’ve committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

“The more that a broken system tells you you’re wrong, the more certain you should be that you must keep pushing ahead. They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you. They’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you and I just happen to be standing in their way and I will never be moving,” he added.

Trump concluded the ad by stating that America will be great again after November of this year.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said: “Are you better off now than you were when I was president?”

“Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline,” he wrote. “Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again!”

Are you better off now than you were when I was president?



Our economy is shattered. Our border has been erased. We're a nation in decline.



Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

In another ad, this one being 34 seconds, Trump asserts that “we will demolish the deep state and expel the war mongers from our government,” as well as “liberate America” from these “villains.”

Another ad shared by Trump was an attack ad on Vice President Kamala Harris. The ad outlines her pathetic track record with handling the illegal immigration crisis and her support for defunding the police.

Finally, Trump shared an ad titled “Trump was right about everything.”

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost,” he said.