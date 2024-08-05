UNRWA Finally Makes a Big Admission
Here's What JD Vance Will be Doing as Kamala Harris Is Set to Announce Her Running Mate

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  August 05, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Ben Gray

The Trump-Vance campaign announced on Monday afternoon that Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) will address the press in Philadelphia on Tuesday at 12 p.m. 

The email criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, now the presumptive Democratic nominee, at length on significant policy issues. This especially applies to the border crisis under the Biden-Harris administration, though it's not limited to such concerns:

Hard-working Americans are suffering because of the Harris-Biden Administration’s woke and dangerously liberal policies. Prices are excruciatingly high, cost of living has soared, crime has skyrocketed, and illegal immigrants are pouring into our country. The stock market is crashing because of weak and failed Kamala Harris’ policies and the world is on the brink of WW3. In weak, failed, and dangerously liberal Kamala Harris’ America, families are struggling to afford the basics and stay safe.  

The people of Pennsylvania are feeling the effects of Border Czar, Kamala Harris’ crisis first-hand. Democrats in Pennsylvania have essentially put out a welcome sign for illegal immigrants to live in their state and are prioritizing ludicrous programs for them. More illegal immigrants live in Philadelphia in any of the largest Northeast American cities, except for New York City. They’ve even created “newcomer” high schools for migrants.  

Not only are Pennsylvanians suffering because of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s created border crisis, since they took office, the people of the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania have seen prices rise by 18.4 percent and they’re reeling from the long-lasting effects. The average Pennsylvania family has had to pay $958 more per month because of higher prices.  

Pennsylvanians are also facing a crime wave that the weak Harris-Biden Administration have done absolutely nothing to solve and continue to surround themselves with ‘Defund the Police’ supporters. In Kamala Harris’ America crime runs rampant and our Men and Women in Blue are ridiculed. Police departments across the country are crucially understaffed and the Philadelphia Police Department is no exception.  

President Donald Trump and JD Vance are devastated to see Pennsylvanians and all Americans suffer because of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and woke Democrat activists. The Trump-Vance Administration will make America Great again by reintroducing common-sense economic policies for American families and restore law and order across Pennsylvania and the rest of our great nation!  

Such a rally will occur the same day Vice President Kamala Harris announces her running mate and begins her rally tour with that person. The first stop is in Philadelphia, which has led to increased speculation that Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) is the pick. However, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) is also reportedly under consideration.

Vance may be following Harris and her running mate in the key battleground tour stops across the country.

Subsequent email announcements have come in that Vance will also be making stops in Shelby Township, Michigan, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on August 7th, followed by Raleigh and then Oakboro, North Carolina, on August 8th. Each email announcement has highlighted issues with the "Harris-Biden Administration" in general terms and listed specific issues relevant to that state, such as rising costs. 

Last week, it was announced that Harris and her running mate would begin their tour in Philadelphia and visit seven swing states, with stops in western Wisconsin, Detroit, Raleigh, Savannah, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.

