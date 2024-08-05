99 Illegal Aliens on Terror Watch List Released Into U.S. While Harris Served as Border Czar

A new report from the House Judiciary Committee, "TERROR AT OUR DOOR: HOW THE BIDEN-HARRIS ADMINISTRATION’S OPEN-BORDERS POLICIES UNDERMINE NATIONAL SECURITY AND ENDANGER AMERICANS," revealed some pretty chilling findings about our crisis at the southern border thanks to the Biden-Harris administration. The report focused particularly on the national security risks posed by such failures.

From fiscal year 2021-2023, 250 illegal aliens on the terror watch list had been encountered at the southern border. At least 99 of them were released into the country.

The repot also highlighted how potential members of ISIS were released into the country, and that they even made use of the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app.

"Of the eight Tajik nationals with potential ISIS ties that ICE arrested in June 2024, three were released into the country after using the Biden-Harris-Administration’s CBP One phone application to schedule an appointment at a port of entry, four were initially encountered by Border Patrol while crossing the border, and one arrived at a port of entry without scheduling a CBP One app appointment," one bullet point in the report read.

"The activities of that ISIS-affiliated smuggling network are far from an isolated incident, as a press report in June 2024 exposed how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested eight illegal aliens from Tajikistan who had 'potential ties to ISIS.' According to one of the reports, '[t]he targets had all crossed the southern border and initial vetting by federal authorities didn’t turn up any negative information tied to their names,'" the report also later read. "That reality exposes the dangers of the Biden-Harris border crisis, as even potential terrorists can overcome 'vetting' at the southwest border."

"For instance, three of the aliens were released into the United States after using CBP One, a phone application 'the Biden [A]dministration created to allow migrants to book appointments to claim asylum.' The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force 'began monitoring' the eight illegal aliens as part of its investigation into 'a potential terrorist threat originating in central Europe,'" the report further explained.

Another finding highlights concerns with how an immigration judge granted bond to a potential terrorist because that judge didn't know about such a threat.

"The Biden-Harris border crisis has exposed national security loopholes in multiple departments related to the use of classified information in immigration court proceedings. With an immigration judge granting bond to a potential terrorist earlier this year after not being told the alien was a national security threat, the nation’s Chief Immigration Judge admitted to the Committee that only about five percent of immigration judges are able to access top secret information," one bullet point read, highlighting how this is indeed a larger issue. "The official also conceded to the Committee that she 'imagine[d] there may be' gaps in the information that DHS shares with immigration judges about whether an illegal alien should be detained due to being a danger to the community or a flight risk."

"That lack of information also may explain why immigration judges granted bond to at least 27 watchlisted aliens who were encountered between ports of entry at the southwest border between fiscal years 2021 and 2023," the report also mentioned. "Additionally, at least four watchlisted aliens were granted asylum by an immigration judge, with at least two additional known or suspected terrorists having their cases terminated by an immigration judge, allowing them to remain in the U.S. indefinitely."

The Trump-Vance campaign and the RNC have been focused on highlighting Harris' failures on immigration, especially when it comes to how the vice president had such a direct role as the border czar, a title President Joe Biden bestowed upon her in March 2021.

A post from the Trump War Room called the release of these 99 suspected terrorists "UNFORGIVABLE."

UNFORGIVABLE: Kamala and Biden RELEASED 99 suspected terrorists into the country AFTER they were arrested.



These are individuals on the terror watchlist who were caught, then ORDERED BY THE HARRIS-BIDEN ADMIN TO BE RELEASED.



There is chaos everywhere under Kamala. pic.twitter.com/Yhuc6qV6fQ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 5, 2024

"This isn't just incompetence — it's criminal negligence," warned an email from Jake Schneider, the Rapid Response Director for the RNC.

"Under Border Czar Kamala, illegal aliens on the terror watchlist have been encountered from at least 36 different countries — most of which hate us. In fact, tens of thousands of illegals from "countries that could present national security risks" have illegally crossed the southern border in FY2024 alone," the email continued. "Many of them were subsequently shipped to communities across the country."

Both Schneider and the press release from the Trump-Vance campaign highlighted how there are plenty of other concerns about Harris and her record, from the stock market crashing and how Biden and Harris have reacted to such concerns, to the rise in unemployment revealed in last Friday's jobs report for July, to how "U.S. economy is careening towards a Kamala Recession" and foreign policy concerns with how the "planet is teetering on the brink of World War III amid Harris-Biden's feckless foreign policy."

An email from the Trump-Vance campaign from Monday, "15 DAYS: Kamala Crashes Into a Dumpster Fire of Her Own Doing," also referenced these 99 illegal aliens on the terror watch list, highlighting a post from Fox News' Bill Melugin.

"The stock market has completely cratered and the Kamala inflation crisis continues to be a boot on the neck on every American trying to survive. We are on the brink of witnessing World War III erupt while Kamala pussyfoots around with terrorists. And the Kamala Border Crisis continues to rage on with criminals and terrorists streaming across the border wreaking havoc into every American community," a statement from Steven Cheung, the Trump Campaign Communications Director read in part.

