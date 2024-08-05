Can You Guess What Biden's Up to As the Stock Market Burns?

The U.S. stock market is in a free fall with trillions of dollars wiped out in just a matter of hours. Global markets previewed the crash late Sunday evening.

Advertisement

"We have never been down 1,000+ points — EVER, not even intraday — on the Nasdaq."#KAMALACRASH pic.twitter.com/iCXN83vOkQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Over $1.93 trillion has been wiped out from the US stock market so far today as the Nasdaq has dropped over 1,000 points. Officials say the Nasdaq has never been this low, not even intraday. pic.twitter.com/gCODgVGri9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 5, 2024

Meanwhile President Joe Biden, who has touted the success of the stock market, is still in Delaware Monday morning. He spent the weekend at home after a terrible jobs report sparked a sell off Friday and global recession fears.

"In the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will depart Wilmington, Delaware en route to the White House. The departure from Delaware Air National Guard Base will be covered by the out-of-town pool. The arrival to the South Lawn will be open press," the White House daily schedule states.

Joe Biden: "There have been so many records the stock market has hit under my presidency. Imagine if the other guy was here."



As markets crater, the economy worsens, and war escalates — we are definitely imagining a world where the 'other guy' was here. pic.twitter.com/IEVe3xP1gR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2024

Biden will return to the White House Monday afternoon for a briefing in the Situation Room ahead of Iran's threatened attack on Israel.