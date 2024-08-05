With the Economy Cratering, Let's Watch Kamala Tout Bidenomics
Can You Guess What Biden's Up to As the Stock Market Burns?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 05, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The U.S. stock market is in a free fall with trillions of dollars wiped out in just a matter of hours. Global markets previewed the crash late Sunday evening. 

Meanwhile President Joe Biden, who has touted the success of the stock market, is still in Delaware Monday morning. He spent the weekend at home after a terrible jobs report sparked a sell off Friday and global recession fears. 

"In the afternoon, the President and the First Lady will depart Wilmington, Delaware en route to the White House. The departure from Delaware Air National Guard Base will be covered by the out-of-town pool. The arrival to the South Lawn will be open press," the White House daily schedule states. 

Time for an Election Reality Check Guy Benson
Biden will return to the White House Monday afternoon for a briefing in the Situation Room ahead of Iran's threatened attack on Israel. 

