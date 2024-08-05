UNRWA Finally Makes a Big Admission
Biden-Harris Tweeted Something About Trump That's Come Back to Wreck Them Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 05, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

The markets are aflame right now. We all saw the futures market before the opening bell, and it was brutal. Our less-than-stellar jobs report last Friday, which has triggered fears of a US recession, has arguably nuked the Asian markets. Nikkei suffered its worst day since 1987, sinking 12 percent, whereas Taiwan endured a market loss not seen since 1967. South Korea’s stock exchange suspended sell-offs. We all knew the opening bell would be a frenzy of chaos. Currently, over $1 trillion has been wiped off the books. It’s an absolute bloodbath (via NY Post):

Wall Street’s main indexes nosedived on Monday, as fears of the United States tipping into recession following weak economic data last week rippled through global markets.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Index plunged more than 1,100 points after the opening bell, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 5% after entering correction territory last week.

The declines followed broad sell-offs overseas, with the Tokyo-based Nikkei index suffering its worst single-day retreat since the infamous “Black Monday” crash of 1987 — closing 12.4% lower — while European stocks fell to near six-month lows.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 2.6% at 487.15 points, its lowest since Feb. 13.

As the market crashed, the Trump campaign was on the money, finding an old tweet from the Biden-Harris operation mocking Donald Trump for suggesting there would be a massive crash under their administration, and he was right.

Biden even claimed he “cured” the economy, while Harris has touted this presidency’s list of supposed accomplishments. This is not the best news when Harris is due to pick her running mate within the next 24-36 hours.

