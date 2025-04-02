Congressional Republicans Determined to Bust Up the Gavel Gestapo in the District Courts

We’re arguably amidst a judicial insurrection that hasn’t been lost on anyone, especially within the Trump White House and on Capitol Hill. The Trump administration knew it would face opposition; this isn’t their first rodeo. It doesn’t make it any less infuriating, however. The only difference is that the president has an army of lawyers and an attorney general at the helm to help defend his lawful executive orders aimed at securing the border, deporting illegal aliens, reducing regulations, and rebuilding our military. You saw how many he signed on day one of his presidency. Members of the Republican Study Committee spoke about this on their recent podcast.

Advertisement

Y’all aren’t going to want to miss this one 👀 pic.twitter.com/fg8OOp7Mga — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) April 1, 2025

Reps. Mary Miller (R-IL), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Mark Alford (R-MO) discussed a slew of action items on the docket for congressional Republicans, like rolling back DEI nonsense, but dealing with these judges must be a top priority to prevent further obstacles in enacting this agenda that the American people voted for.

Congressman Alford started this one with a simple question: “Should judicial district judges be able to control all of America?”

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) is spearheading this legislation.

“No, absolutely not. And our Constitution has designed our system to have, you know, three branches of government a check on power,” said Rep. Miller. “This is, you know, they're trying to drag President Trump's agenda, but the American people are wise to them, and this, again, is going to backfire on them, in my opinion.”

“Well, I’m voting yes on this. Who do they think they are? Mark, they have their districts. They're supposed to be, you know, settling feuds within their district, but they want to supersede their authority,” added Rep. Harshbarger. “I heard Newt Gingrich speak on this to Mark Levin, as a matter of fact. And he said, Congress, ladies, Congress, has the ability to abolish the court, to defund them, or to impeach them,” she added.

Mr. Gingrich testified on the Hill on this topic and, yes, called for the defunding of activist judges. They cannot overrule the people's will.

"The notion that unelected lawyers can micromanage the executive branch & override a commander-in-chief who received 73 million votes should trouble every American."



WATCH: Speaker @newtgingrich details the unprecedented number of nationwide injunctions imposed by rogue judges. pic.twitter.com/RAeWFveo6Q — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 1, 2025

Activist judges are weaponizing the courts to obstruct President Trump.



Watch @RepFitzgerald and @newtgingrich ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xLgR1zmJtQ — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) April 1, 2025

The entire line-up here seemed to agree that Congress must work better; they must do their due diligence on the spending since USAID was essentially a Clinton Foundation slush fund on steroids for left-wing causes that got a pass under Republicans. The voters want action, and the GOP must get a better handle on the appropriation of funds. Rep. Green is excited to pass the GOP’s budget reconciliation package.

“I'm for impeaching the judges, but Congress all of us, we have to do our job. We have to pass our own budget, our own policies, and the CR didn't do that. I mean, we would be very dishonest with the people if we were saying that, ‘Oh no, our budget and the CR handled all of this,’” said the Georgia Republican. “We really handed rogue judges an excuse to be able to uphold what Congress funded, and what we funded was Biden policies. So that's why me, in particular, I'm really looking forward to us passing our own reconciliation budget and our own appropriations.”

Advertisement

There seems to be much unity regarding what to do, whereas Democrats are still a chaotic mess. They’re still mad at Chuck Schumer, they have no message or plan, and they remain engulfed in theatrics that will yield them zero political dividends.

These rogue judges issuing rulings that go beyond their authority must be tackled. Speaker Mike Johnson mentioned dissolving some troublesome district courts. Their unlawful rulings are beyond disagreement—some of them read as if they’re pitches for the opinion section of The New York Times. This unelected gavel Gestapo think they can dictate who can be deported and when, who should and shouldn’t be recruited at the Pentagon, and who can and cannot be fired within the federal workforce. It’s insane; no district judge should be allowed to issue a national injunction.