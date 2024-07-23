Biden Returns to the White House After Bizarre Absence
Netanyahu to Meet With Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 23, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with former President and 2024 GOP nominee Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort and club in Florida on Friday during the leader's visit to the United States to address Congress and participate in a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden. 

"Looking forward to welcoming Bibi Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday," Trump announced in a post on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon. In a subsequent post, Trump clarified that "we have switched this meeting to Friday, July 26th" at the prime minister's request. 

"During my first term, we had Peace and Stability in the Region, even signing the historic Abraham Accords - And we will have it again," Trump continued of the situation in the Middle East between 2017 and 2021.

"Just as I have said in discussions with President Zelensky and other World Leaders in recent weeks, my PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH Agenda will demonstrate to the World that these horrible, deadly Wars, and violent Conflicts must end," Trump pledged. 

"Millions are dying, and Kamala Harris is in no way capable of stopping it," added the former president. 

As Trump alluded, he has continued and even ramped up his conversations with world leaders facing wars started by tyrannical nations constituting a new unholy alliance — including Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea — with an eye toward warning these evil empires that the Biden-inflicted era of American weakness may soon be over and the returning Trump administration would not tolerate their aggression. 

