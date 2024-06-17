Off-Duty Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint During Biden's California Trip

President Joe Biden appeared in California over the weekend for a fundraising event in Los Angeles. The prevailing narratives haven't been too great for the Biden campaign, as former President Barack Obama guided the president off of the stage. There's also been chatter on Monday as to how an off-duty Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint during such a trip.

Per a Monday press release, the incident occurred in Tustin, California at approximately 9:36pm in a residential area. The agent, described by Scripps News as one who was there "in a support role," had his bag stolen. The agent also fired his weapon. While the press release notes "[t]here is no known threat to the public," it's also mentioned that the suspect or suspects "were not located and it is unknown at this time whether the suspect(s) were injured as a result of the incident." The matter is still being investigated.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a 2004-2006 silve Infiniti FX35 "or vehicle similar."

Crime is already a problem in California, especially with regards to retail theft, though as Madeline also covered earlier this month, thieves are even stealing bizarre items such as fire hydrants. Leah also recently covered how Oakland, California has become a "ghost town due to the rising crime."

This isn't the only concerning news in recent days about the treatment of the Secret Service under Biden. Judicial Watch recently uncovered how Biden was personally handling his dog, Commander, when the dog bit Secret Service agents.