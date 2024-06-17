Did DOJ Destroy the Special Counsel Audio Interview With Biden?
WaPo Executive Editor Has Resigned. The Reason Behind It Isn't Hard to Figure...
Jimmy Carter’s Family Offers an Update on the Former President
Jen Psaki Agrees to Transcribed Interview on Afghanistan Withdrawal, but There's Still a...
Texas Gov. Abbott: Here's Proof 'Voter Fraud Is Real'
Biden Yells Gibberish At Press the Same Day As KJP Gaslights American People...
Here's What AOC Claims Is a 'Core Threat to Democracy'
KJP: 'Right-Wing Critics' Are Sharing Videos of Biden in 'Bad Faith' With History...
A School District Mandated Students, Staff to Participate in ‘Equity Summits’
‘Savage Animal’: Republicans React to the Arrest of an Illegal Alien Charged With...
Biden Expects Us to Believe He Cares About 'One Flag. One America.'
A Month of Shame and Humiliation as the West Seeks to Appease the...
Palestinians Have Once Again Shown How the 'Two State Solution' Remains a Dangerous...
Biden’s Insane Title IX Regulations Will Not Take Effect in Several More States
Tipsheet

Off-Duty Secret Service Agent Robbed at Gunpoint During Biden's California Trip

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 17, 2024 8:30 PM

President Joe Biden appeared in California over the weekend for a fundraising event in Los Angeles. The prevailing narratives haven't been too great for the Biden campaign, as former President Barack Obama guided the president off of the stage. There's also been chatter on Monday as to how an off-duty Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint during such a trip. 

Advertisement

Per a Monday press release, the incident occurred in Tustin, California at approximately 9:36pm in a residential area. The agent, described by Scripps News as one who was there "in a support role," had his bag stolen. The agent also fired his weapon. While the press release notes "[t]here is no known threat to the public," it's also mentioned that the suspect or suspects "were not located and it is unknown at this time whether the suspect(s) were injured as a result of the incident." The matter is still being investigated.

The suspect's vehicle was described as a 2004-2006 silve Infiniti FX35 "or vehicle similar."

Recommended

Biden Yells Gibberish At Press the Same Day As KJP Gaslights American People on 'Cheap Fake' Videos Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Crime is already a problem in California, especially with regards to retail theft, though as Madeline also covered earlier this month, thieves are even stealing bizarre items such as fire hydrants. Leah also recently covered how Oakland, California has become a "ghost town due to the rising crime." 

This isn't the only concerning news in recent days about the treatment of the Secret Service under Biden. Judicial Watch recently uncovered how Biden was personally handling his dog, Commander, when the dog bit Secret Service agents. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Yells Gibberish At Press the Same Day As KJP Gaslights American People on 'Cheap Fake' Videos Rebecca Downs
Did DOJ Destroy the Special Counsel Audio Interview With Biden? Katie Pavlich
Joe Biden Reminds Us to Buy Guns and Ammunition Kurt Schlichter
More Data Confirms Biden's Not-So-Secret 2024 Advantage, and Republicans Need to Take It Seriously Guy Benson
Texas Gov. Abbott: Here's Proof 'Voter Fraud Is Real' Leah Barkoukis
KJP: 'Right-Wing Critics' Are Sharing Videos of Biden in 'Bad Faith' With History of 'Misinformation' Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Yells Gibberish At Press the Same Day As KJP Gaslights American People on 'Cheap Fake' Videos Rebecca Downs
Advertisement