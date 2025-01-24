Pro-Hamas Foreign Students Are About to Be Deported

Within moments of returning to the Oval Office on Monday, President Donald Trump got to work signing a flurry of executive orders. One of them is focused on "protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and other national security and public safety threats."

"It is the policy of the United States to protect its citizens from aliens who intend to commit terrorist attacks, threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology, or otherwise exploit the immigration laws for malevolent purposes," the order states.

That's bad news for pro-terrorist visas holders causing trouble on college campuses by advocating for terrorist organizations like Hamas.

"The Secretary of Homeland Security shall take immediate steps to exclude or remove that alien unless she determines that doing so would inhibit a significant pending investigation or prosecution of the alien for a serious criminal offense or would be contrary to the national security interests of the United States," the order states.

Trump, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department focus on visa reform, specifically for countries hostile to American values, which is made clear in the order.

"To protect Americans, the United States must be vigilant during the visa-issuance process to ensure that those aliens approved for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans or our national interests. More importantly, the United States must identify them before their admission or entry into the United States. And the United States must ensure that admitted aliens and aliens otherwise already present in the United States do not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security," the order states.

Anti-terrorism and pro-Israel group Beta already has a list ready to go. From the New York Post: