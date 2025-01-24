Oh, So That's Why Bank of America Issued That Tweet About Conservative Customers Yesterday

There’s a lot going on with the Trump administration as they sprint to reverse the damage inflicted upon the country by the incompetence, corrupt, and absent-minded Joe Biden. Those stains are gradually being removed, but that doesn’t mean the president didn’t have time to address the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he put the world on notice about our economic priorities and how there’s a new sheriff in Washington; one who doesn’t exhibit appalling weakness everywhere he goes.

Trump also took a shot at Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan for his institution’s reported documented war against conservative customers, specifically de-banking them. Bank of America’s Twitter account later posted this:

The Election Wizard summed up the past three days well:

In his first three days as President, Trump has:



1. Humiliated the World Economic Forum.

2. Released JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination files.

3. Fired woke DEI employees.

4. Designated cartels as terrorist organizations.

5. Authorized ICE to remove illegal immigrants.

In his first three days as President, Trump has: Humiliated the World Economic Forum. Released JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination files. Fired woke DEI employees. Designated cartels as terrorist organizations. Authorized ICE to remove illegal immigrants. Restored freedom of speech. Revoked security clearances for certain officials. Withdrawn the U.S. from the WHO. Pardoned January 6th political prisoners and other political prisoners. Moved toward controlling Greenland and the Panama Canal. Secured one trillion dollars in support from Saudi Arabia. Made progress in ending wars that started under Biden.

And the best is yet to come, but the man breeds charisma, power, and competence which has been lacking for four years. You know there’s a real president behind that seal. Biden could never have pulled this off.

BONUS: Argentina's Javier Milei also took a hatchet to the World Economic Forum.