There Might Be Another Reason Why Biden Didn't Run in 2016
The Addicted, Petty, and Hysterical Left
The Cold Civil War Is Over. We Won.
Climate Change, Thailand Style
A New Age Begins
Fifty Years and Generations for Justice: The Frank Connor and Trooper Werner...
Is Donald Trump the Second Coming of Andrew Jackson?
Press Victims
A Different Approach in Gaza
I Endured a Military Poisoned by DEI. Pete Hegseth Can Restore It.
Crying Tears of Joy From One Eye, and Tears of Grief From the...
Get Ready: It Turns Out There's Another January 6 Committee
Benjamin Netanyahu Defends Elon Musk
VIP
Vice President JD Vance Is Making an Appearance at This Major Event
Tipsheet

Oh, So That's Why Bank of America Issued That Tweet About Conservative Customers Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 24, 2025 1:30 AM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

There’s a lot going on with the Trump administration as they sprint to reverse the damage inflicted upon the country by the incompetence, corrupt, and absent-minded Joe Biden. Those stains are gradually being removed, but that doesn’t mean the president didn’t have time to address the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he put the world on notice about our economic priorities and how there’s a new sheriff in Washington; one who doesn’t exhibit appalling weakness everywhere he goes. 

Advertisement

Trump also took a shot at Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan for his institution’s reported documented war against conservative customers, specifically de-banking them. Bank of America’s Twitter account later posted this: 

The Election Wizard summed up the past three days well: 

In his first three days as President, Trump has:  

  1.  Humiliated the World Economic Forum.
  2. Released JFK, RFK, and MLK assassination files.
  3.  Fired woke DEI employees.
  4.  Designated cartels as terrorist organizations.
  5.  Authorized ICE to remove illegal immigrants.
  6.  Restored freedom of speech.
  7.  Revoked security clearances for certain officials.
  8. Withdrawn the U.S. from the WHO.
  9.  Pardoned January 6th political prisoners and other political prisoners.
  10. Moved toward controlling Greenland and the Panama Canal.
  11. Secured one trillion dollars in support from Saudi Arabia.
  12. Made progress in ending wars that started under Biden.

Recommended

There Might Be Another Reason Why Biden Didn't Run in 2016 Matt Vespa
Advertisement

And the best is yet to come, but the man breeds charisma, power, and competence which has been lacking for four years. You know there’s a real president behind that seal. Biden could never have pulled this off. 

BONUS: Argentina's Javier Milei also took a hatchet to the World Economic Forum.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Might Be Another Reason Why Biden Didn't Run in 2016 Matt Vespa
The Addicted, Petty, and Hysterical Left Victor Davis Hanson
It's Always These People Who Give Republicans Heartburn Matt Vespa
Watch an Anti-Trump Clown Get Obliterated by One Tweet Matt Vespa
Get Ready: It Turns Out There's Another January 6 Committee Rebecca Downs
Trump Torches Journalist for Complaining About J6er Pardons Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There Might Be Another Reason Why Biden Didn't Run in 2016 Matt Vespa
Advertisement