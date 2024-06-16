Why Biden's Staff Might Be Supremely Irritated With Obama Right Now

Joe Biden had an impressive weekend on the campaign fundraising circuit. He pulled in $28 million at a Los Angeles event, though most of that cash poured in, thanks to former President Barack Obama lending a hand. Yet, the clip going viral about this event isn’t about anything either man said, but the closing moment here where Joe Biden might be aloof again. Obama must carry him off stage, holding his hand:

WATCH: Obama has to lead Biden off stage in viral clip pic.twitter.com/YGY46h7peS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 16, 2024

It wouldn’t be shocking if this were another Mr. Magoo incident, as Biden had a rough outing at the G7 Summit. The media and the Democratic Party said the president did well with our European allies. That’s not what the rest of us saw. You can’t spin it, either. The Biden campaign tried to suggest the clip of Biden wandering off and staring into space was misinformation. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough described the clips of the G7 Summit as “cheap fakes.” All the counternarratives got blown up by the European press, all of which saw a mentally declining president before their eyes.

On this one, though, I don’t think Biden was acting goofy for once. Fox News’ Brit Hume also said this isn’t a slam-dunk video of Biden’s declining mental health, even though he believes that the president isn’t well. However, he feels that Biden’s staff is probably irritated with Obama for making it seem that way.

Biden is senile and decrepit but not sure Obama needed to lead him away. Biden had been applauding moments earlier and then stood there absorbing the applause for a bit when Obama reached out and grabbed his wrist. I bet WH staff is annoyed with Obama. https://t.co/uBqJtGIpfc — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 16, 2024

“Biden is senile and decrepit but not sure Obama needed to lead him away,” wrote Hume on Twitter. “Biden had been applauding moments earlier and then stood there absorbing the applause for a bit when Obama reached out and grabbed his wrist. I bet White House staff is annoyed with Obama.”

What do you guys think?