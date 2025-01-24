Congress Launches New Investigations Into Debanking
VIP
Yes, Debanking Is Real
Wait, That's How Long LA Knew About Their Shoddy Water Systems?
VIP
Democrats Are Making Things Worse for Themselves
Thomas Massie Just Introduced a Measure That Would Be a Game Changer for...
Boohoo: John Brennan Whines and Lies About Losing His Security Clearance
Senate Republican Announces Bill to Finish Building Donald Trump's Border Wall
AOC Is Very Worried That High-Profile Americans Aren't Afraid to Associate With Donald...
'Deportation Flights Have Begun': Hundreds of Criminal Aliens Are Already Gone
Education Department Details How It's Tackled Eliminating DEI From the Agency
Massachusetts Governor Says She 'Supports' Trump's Crackdown on Criminal Aliens
VIP
Do Americans Support Limits on Abortion? Here's What a New Poll Shows
Trump Just Revoked Fauci’s Security Detail
RFK Jr. Reacts to Trump Declassifying the JFK Assassination Files
Tipsheet

Remember 'Mostly Peaceful Protests'? Check Out the Media's New Narrative for Covering Anti-Trump Violence

Mia Cathell
Mia Cathell  |  January 24, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Noah Berger

All week long, Antifa in Portland have been rampaging over President Donald Trump retaking the White House. In response to Trump's inauguration, Antifa militants attacked an ICE facility, smashed up an elections office, and vandalized downtown Portland businesses.

Advertisement

However, how local media covered the multi-day uprising would have you believe it was a "mostly peaceful" protest that got a little too "intense."

"The united calls for justice continued for hours, but then a march broke out, which led the protest to change from peaceful to intense," FOX 12 Oregon journalist Mikhala Armstrong said in a news segment reporting on an overnight anti-Trump rally Tuesday that preceded widespread destruction of property.

"But many remained marching, making sure they would not be deterred from their goal to let their voice be heard," the on-the-ground reporter said of the so-called "People's Inauguration Day demonstration."

Portland-based KGW-8, an NBC affiliate, said hundreds of rallygoers "gathered to lift each other up and prepare for the next four years." This night was about "empowering people who need hope," "building community," and "coming together," the TV station reported.

At least five Antifa riot suspects were arrested that night for criminal activity, according to a Portland Police Bureau (PPB) press release.

PPB released photos of the weapons seized and tools they used to vandalize property along the march's route. Per photographic evidence, the mob of masked militants carried cans of bear spray, fireworks to set off, spray paint, walkie-talkies for coordination, and Antifa propaganda, including a pamphlet that read "Life without law: An introduction to anarchist politics" and a sticker that said "No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA." Authorities found another agitprop booklet, which argued that the state is illegitimate and progress can only be achieved through violent action. Others brought paraphernalia opposing Elon Musk.

Recommended

Pro-Hamas Foreign Students Are About to Be Deported Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

According to investigative journalist Andy Ngo, the Antifa agitators were well organized, with teams on foot and bicycles acting as onlookers and unlawfully halting traffic. Ngo said they tried to incite the mob to smash windows and start fires, as Antifa did during the George Floyd riots in 2020.

Oregon State Police arrested 19-year-old Alistair Macfarlane Sidener, who was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree criminal mischief; 31-year-old Harmoney Rose Adcox, who was charged with resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer; and 21-year-old William John Leahy, who was charged with resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Portland police apprehended two others: 22-year-old Julia Jacobson, who was charged with attempted aggravated harassment, unlawful applying of graffiti, and second-degree trespassing, and 29-year-old Andrew Bolen, who was charged with possessing graffiti implements and second-degree criminal mischief.

Advertisement

Some of the suspects left behind their belongings while trying to escape. Independent videographer Brandon Farley documented the remains, including bipolar medication, names of comrades, and strategic notes for planning purposes.

Antifa shutting down the streets of downtown Portland marked their third act of far-left violence over Trump's inauguration.

According to Ngo, on Inauguration Day, Antifa launched an attack on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Portland to retaliate against the Trump administration's mass deportation operations and crackdown on illegal immigration. Donning black bloc, around 15 to 20 extremists brought tinder to set on fire, squared off with Homeland Security officers guarding the federal facility, and defaced the building's exterior.

Advertisement

Antifa then targeted the Multnomah County Elections Office early Tuesday morning. In an orchestrated attack, masked and hooded radicals shattered dozens of the local election center's windows, smashed two doors with rocks, and left anti-government graffiti as well as anarchy symbols.

PPB Chief Bob Day dismissed the idea that the vandalism was tied in any way to Trump's inauguration.

"At this point, we are not suggesting that this was directly related to the inauguration," the Portland police chief told reporters. "It’s important to remember that we have seen these types of attacks regardless of who's in office."

Insisting there's no reason to believe that the latest attacks are anti-Trump in nature, Day said, "I think it's important to remember that we have seen these types of attacks regardless of who's in office. It does not tend to be so much associated with the ruling party as much as it has to do with an ideological belief around government and establishment in general."

Advertisement

No immediate arrests were made. Portland police are still searching for suspects.

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Hamas Foreign Students Are About to Be Deported Katie Pavlich
Oh, So That's Why Dems Aren't Protesting Trump's Anti-DEI Executive Order Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why Bank of America Issued That Tweet About Conservative Customers Matt Vespa
Wait, That's How Long LA Knew About Their Shoddy Water Systems? Matt Vespa
RFK Jr. Reacts to Trump Declassifying the JFK Assassination Files Madeline Leesman
Thomas Massie Just Introduced a Measure That Would Be a Game Changer for Gun Rights Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pro-Hamas Foreign Students Are About to Be Deported Katie Pavlich
Advertisement