Tipsheet

Here's When Merrick Garland Will Testify Before the House Judiciary Committee

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 21, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Attorney General Merrick Garland has certainly been in the news quite a bit lately, as the House Oversight and Committee and House Judiciary Committee just voted last week to move forward with holding him in contempt, albeit in the midst of some late night drama. This comes after the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) has refused to turn over the audio from Special Counsel Robert Hur's investigations, though Matt's highlighted how Garland has "torched" his own argument. Reports are now coming in that Garland will also be testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on June 4 to discuss "broad oversight."

A source familiar confirmed the June 4 date with Townhall as well. Such a date is just two weeks away. 

The June 4 hearing is no doubt going to be an intense one, as the DOJ's refusal to hand over the audio of Hur's investigation is not their only failing. In addition to President Biden's mishandling of classified documents, Garland might be asked about the cases into First Son Hunter Biden and how the DOJ has been weaponized and politicized to be used for election interference. It was also just revealed earlier on Tuesday that the FBI was authorized to use "deadly force" in the Mar-a-Lago raid on August 8, 2022, so that could likely come up. 

It's not merely former and potentially future President Donald Trump who has been targeted, but everyday Americans as well. The DOJ's overzealous use of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act to target peaceful pro-life protesters who block the entrance to an abortion business has been a concern for years, and pro-lifers were just recently sentenced to years in prison for such violations. This includes a 69-year-old grandfather. 

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), a member of the Judiciary Committee, has taken a keen interest and has even introduced legislation with Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) to overturn the FACE Act.

When it comes to whipping votes to hold Garland in contempt, POLITICO reported earlier on Tuesday that that effort could come as early as Wednesday. As the piece mentioned:

With Republicans expecting no help from Democrats, Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) is expected to begin gauging if they can keep intra-party opposition to near zero, according to the two Republicans, who spoke on condition of anonymity. One of those Republicans said the whip effort could begin as early as Wednesday.

...

But the timing for the actual vote remains unclear. While the temperature check shows GOP leadership is moving quickly to determine internal standing on the matter, the second Republican said the vote is not expected this week. And the House is in recess next week for the Memorial Day holiday.

...

Republicans on both panels have also heavily hinted that they will sue for access to the tapes.

Per Fox News' Chad Pergram, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has said it's "Just a calendar issue" as to why he's "Not sure" when the contempt resolution is coming up. 

