As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing
Here's the One Tweet That Perfectly Captures Pro-Hamas Clowns at Columbia University
Israel's Latest Move in Gaza Is Going to Infuriate the Pro-Hamas College Kids...
No, the NYPD Isn't Leaving Columbia University Immediately
Chaos Erupts As Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Groups Clash Violently at UCLA
'Make Government Work'
Some on the Right Are Having a Moral Meltdown
The 'Biden Bump' That Didn't Last Long
Surprise: Cost Estimate for Floating Gaza Pier Doubles
EEOC Commissioner Blasts New Federal Workplace Guidelines for Erasing Women's Rights
Omar Faces Censure Threat for Her Recent Comments at Columbia University
EcoHealth Alliance Gets Millions More in Taxpayer Money
Texas Rancher Explains Why He Would Allow Gov. Abbott to Build the Border...
Trump-Haters Hit a Brick Wall at SCOTUS
Tipsheet

Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces New Plan to Oust Mike Johnson

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  May 01, 2024 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) looks to be safe when it comes to keeping his position. As Matt covered on Tuesday, House Democrats have indicated they'll vote to protect him. Nevertheless, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who filed a motion to vacate the chair back in March, announced on Wednesday morning that she'll force a vote next week. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who signaled his support support for Greene's effort last month, was also present.

Advertisement

Greene's press conference highlighted the support that Johnson has from House Minority Leaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), not merely in her remarks, but with the backdrop of blown-up photos that show Johnson and Jeffries embracing as well as shaking hands.

Massie spoke to Johnson doing the "bidding" of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and President Joe Biden. The House had recently passed Johnson's foreign aid package, which earned the speaker praise from Democrats. It passed the Senate last week, with the president signing it into law a day later.

Massie told reporters that Greene is "the most serious legislator up here," which is in stark contrast to Johnson's comments for NewsNation's "The Hill" on Tuesday.

Recommended

Here's the One Tweet That Perfectly Captures Pro-Hamas Clowns at Columbia University Matt Vespa
Advertisement

When asked if he believes Greene is a "serious lawmaker," the speaker responded, "I don't think she is proving to be, no." He also indicated "I don't spend a lot of time thinking about her," adding "I got to do my job, and we do the right thing, and we let the chips fall where they may. That is my philosophy. That is how we are governing."

Greene also looks to be going about this in such a way that she'll "let the chips fall where they may," as the likelihood that such a motion will fail doesn't look to be deterring her. 

Rather, Greene emphasized the importance of a recorded vote to see which Republican and Democratic members support Johnson. She even referred to the vote as "a win for the American people," as it provides "a list of names."

As Fox News' Chad Pergram, who had been following Wednesday's press conference, posted in the hours before, we might not even get to the actual motion to vacate the chair.

Rather, the first motion to take place will be to table or kill the motion to vacate the chair. "The Speaker’s allies and now some Democrats would likely vote to table or kill Greene’s resolution," Pergram pointed out.

Advertisement

In reaction, Johnson said, "This motion is wrong for the Republican Conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country."


Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the One Tweet That Perfectly Captures Pro-Hamas Clowns at Columbia University Matt Vespa
Some on the Right Are Having a Moral Meltdown Dennis Prager
As Campuses Burn, Here's What Biden's Been Busy Doing Katie Pavlich
Israel's Latest Move in Gaza Is Going to Infuriate the Pro-Hamas College Kids Rebelling Nationwide Matt Vespa
Pelosi Gets Pissed, Morning Joe Meltdown, Minorities Turn on Kamala! Townhall Video
Trump-Haters Hit a Brick Wall at SCOTUS John and Andy Schlafly

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the One Tweet That Perfectly Captures Pro-Hamas Clowns at Columbia University Matt Vespa
Advertisement