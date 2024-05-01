Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces New Plan to Oust Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) looks to be safe when it comes to keeping his position. As Matt covered on Tuesday, House Democrats have indicated they'll vote to protect him. Nevertheless, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who filed a motion to vacate the chair back in March, announced on Wednesday morning that she'll force a vote next week. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who signaled his support support for Greene's effort last month, was also present.

Advertisement

Congresswoman MTG Holds a Press Conference on Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries' Endorsement of Mike Johnson for Speaker https://t.co/Cw74H4X0Lf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 1, 2024

Greene's press conference highlighted the support that Johnson has from House Minority Leaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), not merely in her remarks, but with the backdrop of blown-up photos that show Johnson and Jeffries embracing as well as shaking hands.

Massie spoke to Johnson doing the "bidding" of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and President Joe Biden. The House had recently passed Johnson's foreign aid package, which earned the speaker praise from Democrats. It passed the Senate last week, with the president signing it into law a day later.

Greene: So next week, I am going to be calling this motion to vacate. Absolutely calling it. I can't wait to see Democrats go out and support a Republican speaker and have to go home to their primaries and have to run for Congress again. Having supported a Republican speaker, a… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 1, 2024

GOP KY Rep Massie:

Mike Johnson was doing Chuck Schumer’s and Joe Biden’s bidding — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 1, 2024

Massie told reporters that Greene is "the most serious legislator up here," which is in stark contrast to Johnson's comments for NewsNation's "The Hill" on Tuesday.

When asked if he believes Greene is a "serious lawmaker," the speaker responded, "I don't think she is proving to be, no." He also indicated "I don't spend a lot of time thinking about her," adding "I got to do my job, and we do the right thing, and we let the chips fall where they may. That is my philosophy. That is how we are governing."

Massie on Greene:

She’s the most serious legislator up here — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 1, 2024

Greene also looks to be going about this in such a way that she'll "let the chips fall where they may," as the likelihood that such a motion will fail doesn't look to be deterring her.

Rather, Greene emphasized the importance of a recorded vote to see which Republican and Democratic members support Johnson. She even referred to the vote as "a win for the American people," as it provides "a list of names."

Greene:

If this vote fails, that is not a failure. It’s a win for the American people. It’s a list of names — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 1, 2024

As Fox News' Chad Pergram, who had been following Wednesday's press conference, posted in the hours before, we might not even get to the actual motion to vacate the chair.

Rather, the first motion to take place will be to table or kill the motion to vacate the chair. "The Speaker’s allies and now some Democrats would likely vote to table or kill Greene’s resolution," Pergram pointed out.

Advertisement

2) The first vote is likely on a motion to table or kill the resolution. If the House votes to table, the gig is up. The House will have vanquished Greene’s effort. That’s where Democratic leaders say they will help protect Johson.



The Speaker’s allies and now some Democrats… — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 1, 2024

In reaction, Johnson said, "This motion is wrong for the Republican Conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country."

Johnson on effort to oust him: This motion is wrong for the Republican Conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 1, 2024



