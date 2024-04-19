Based on the Preliminary Info About the Trump Trial Jurors, the Rigged Narrative...
New NPR CEO's Take on the First Amendment Is What You'd Expect
There Are School Walkouts Happening Over Furries. Please Shoot Me Into the Sun.
Is This What an 'Impartial' Jury Looks Like?
Trump Campaign, RNC Unveil Massive Election Integrity Program
Another Day, Another Troubling Air Travel Story
Reporter to KJP: Can We See the 'Cannibal' Tab in Your Book?
US Vetoes UN Resolution on Palestinian Membership
Did This Factor Into Gallagher's Early Resignation Decision?
Poll Shows How 'Ticked-Off Voters' Are 'Both an Opportunity and a Challenge for...
Did Biden Actually Have a Point With His Slip-Up on 'Freedom Over Democracy'?
Here's Why a National Guardsmen Shot an Illegal Alien
Who's Ahead? New Barrage of 2024 Polling Sheds Light on Presidential, Senate Races
We've Found the Most Insane Transgender Criminal Case Yet
Tipsheet

'See You in Court': Biden Policy Nuking Title IX Draws Legal Challenge From ADF

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 19, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

The Biden administration's announcement that it would be replacing biology with ideology to win a few gold stars from science-denying woke culture warriors has already drawn the promise of a legal challenge from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) on Friday. 

Advertisement

The Biden-pursued change to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 — set to take effect on August 1 — is a "radical redefinition of sex" that "turns back the clock on equal opportunity for women, threatens student safety and privacy, and undermines fairness in women's sports," said ADF Legal Counsel Rachel Rouleau. 

Biden's inane version of Title IX removes biological "sex" in favor of "gender identity" and means that biological males can take scholarships meant for women, use women's locker rooms and other private facilities, and be roomed in women's housing such as dorms. Anyone who engages in "wrong speak" on the topic, thanks to Biden's policy, could also face punishment under the new regulation.

"See you in court, POTUS," ADF President, CEO, and General Counsel Kristen Waggoner said in a post on X. 

Recommended

We've Found the Most Insane Transgender Criminal Case Yet Mia Cathell
Advertisement

The Biden administration's latest use of executive power to make an end-run around the American people and their elected representatives in Congress is "a slap in the face to women and girls who have fought long and hard for equal opportunities," Rouleau continued in a statement provided to Townhall. "The administration continues to ignore biological reality, science, and commonsense, and women are suffering as a result." 

Rouleau warned that Biden's nuking of Title IX would "have devastating consequences on the future of women's sports, student privacy, and parental rights, which is why Alliance Defending Freedom plans to take action to defend female athletes, as well as school district, teachers, and student who will be gravely harmed by this unlawful government overreach."

ADF previously put the Biden administration on notice when the rule change was proposed but, like most of the Biden administration's actions, the president and his cabinet cared little about the lawfulness or consequences of its policy. 

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Manhattan Institute's Ilya Shapiro reiterated that "the Biden administration knew that it was stretching the law beyond its breaking point," but plunged ahead anyway. "At a time when American higher education is in crisis, with a drastic loss in popular confidence, this new rule adds fuel to that fire," he added. 

Tags: WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We've Found the Most Insane Transgender Criminal Case Yet Mia Cathell
Are Iran's Nine Lives Nearing an End? Victor Davis Hanson
That Civil War Movie Is a Symptom of Hollywood’s Problems Kurt Schlichter
Based on the Preliminary Info About the Trump Trial Jurors, the Rigged Narrative Will Resonate Quickly Matt Vespa
Rand Paul Rips Mayorkas to Shreds During Tense Questioning Townhall Video
Trump Campaign, RNC Unveil Massive Election Integrity Program Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We've Found the Most Insane Transgender Criminal Case Yet Mia Cathell
Advertisement