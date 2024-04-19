'See You in Court': Biden Policy Nuking Title IX Draws Legal Challenge From ADF

The Biden administration's announcement that it would be replacing biology with ideology to win a few gold stars from science-denying woke culture warriors has already drawn the promise of a legal challenge from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) on Friday.

The Biden-pursued change to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 — set to take effect on August 1 — is a "radical redefinition of sex" that "turns back the clock on equal opportunity for women, threatens student safety and privacy, and undermines fairness in women's sports," said ADF Legal Counsel Rachel Rouleau.

Biden's inane version of Title IX removes biological "sex" in favor of "gender identity" and means that biological males can take scholarships meant for women, use women's locker rooms and other private facilities, and be roomed in women's housing such as dorms. Anyone who engages in "wrong speak" on the topic, thanks to Biden's policy, could also face punishment under the new regulation.

"See you in court, POTUS," ADF President, CEO, and General Counsel Kristen Waggoner said in a post on X.

The Biden admin can't redefine "sex" in Title IX without affecting women's opportunities, including women’s sports. Under these rule changes, privacy, safety, parental rights, free speech, and—yes—women’s sports are at risk.



This is an abuse of federal power that is… — Kristen Waggoner (@KWaggonerADF) April 19, 2024

The Biden administration's latest use of executive power to make an end-run around the American people and their elected representatives in Congress is "a slap in the face to women and girls who have fought long and hard for equal opportunities," Rouleau continued in a statement provided to Townhall. "The administration continues to ignore biological reality, science, and commonsense, and women are suffering as a result."

Rouleau warned that Biden's nuking of Title IX would "have devastating consequences on the future of women's sports, student privacy, and parental rights, which is why Alliance Defending Freedom plans to take action to defend female athletes, as well as school district, teachers, and student who will be gravely harmed by this unlawful government overreach."

Today, the Biden admin is releasing regulations more powerful than most real legislation. His Title IX changes:



- Redefine sex in civil rights law to include gender identity, exposing girls and women across the country to men in their bathrooms, sports teams, and locker rooms — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 19, 2024

ADF previously put the Biden administration on notice when the rule change was proposed but, like most of the Biden administration's actions, the president and his cabinet cared little about the lawfulness or consequences of its policy.

In a post on X, the Manhattan Institute's Ilya Shapiro reiterated that "the Biden administration knew that it was stretching the law beyond its breaking point," but plunged ahead anyway. "At a time when American higher education is in crisis, with a drastic loss in popular confidence, this new rule adds fuel to that fire," he added.