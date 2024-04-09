Delivery of the Mayorkas Impeachment Articles Has Been Delayed

As Townhall has been covering, the impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas were supposed to be delivered to the Senate on Wednesday by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and the 11 House impeachment managers so that the chamber could do its constitutional duty. An 11th hour decision was made on Tuesday afternoon, however, to delay such a move.

Many Republican senators have highlighted the need for a trial, though they are concerned with Democratic efforts to table the motion, a move which many of them have denounced as "unprecedented." The impeachment articles, per a spokesperson for Johnson, will be delivered next week. The statement highlighted in part how "There is no reason whatsoever for the Senate to abdicate its responsibility to hold an impeachment trial."

According to Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), the articles will come next Monday.

Fox News highlighted the details of the request from Republican senators, including those who have been steadfast in stressing the need for the trial and holding Mayorkas accountable, like Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT):

At least 10 Republican senators said they were actively pressuring the speaker to delay delivering the articles in order to prevent Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democratic caucus from tabling the trial ahead of the weekend and sending senators home shortly after, a source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital. The GOP senators discussed their attempts to persuade Johnson during a lunch held at the National Republican Senatorial Committee's headquarters on Tuesday, the source said. Two of the senators actively working to convince the speaker to hold off on delivery are Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., their offices confirmed. The benefit of a delay for the Republicans, according to the source, is allowing the articles of impeachment against Mayorkas more time for debate without the pressure of the approaching weekend. ... GOP senators have reiterated that tabling the trial would be "historic" as such an event hadn't occurred without the impeached official having left office first. "They are nuking a provision of the Constitution," Lee said during a Republican press conference on Tuesday. The Utah Republican additionally told reporters, "I’m grateful to Speaker Johnson for his bold willingness to delay this."

The report also addressed potential confusion between members, though.

One of the House impeachment managers, House Committee on Homeland Security Mark Green (R-TN), is quoted as saying "we were ready to go tomorrow." The report also mentions, though, that "Green said he had not heard from Senate Republicans regarding the delay, but that he would support House GOP leaders’ decision." Another impeachment manager, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) is quoted as saying "I had been talking with some of my Republican friends in the Senate. And so I was not really surprised."

Tellingly, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) "did not provide comment to Fox News Digital," though he has made clear before he considers the effort to be "a sham" and "a new low for House Republicans."

As Katie highlighted earlier on Tuesday, before the delay was announced, Senate Democrats like retiring Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan were profiled by POLITICO for their effort to "dispose" of the trial. "It’s completely political. It’s not serious. We will do what we have to do and we'll work with Republicans to dispose of it, as quickly and appropriately as we can," Stabenow claimed. "We'll see how it goes. But we will do what is necessary and legal and appropriate. And dispose of it as soon as possible." Such comments come despite how unprecedented it would be to not hold a trial.

Advertisement

The House impeached Mayorkas on February 13, by a vote of 214-213, a week after the effort had failed previously.

