Pressure Continues on the Senate for a Mayorkas Impeachment Trial

The articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are expected to be walked over from the House of Representatives and delivered to the U.S. Senate for consideration on Wednesday.

This week, I’m joining @SpeakerJohnson and my fellow impeachment managers in sending the articles of impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas to the Senate for trial. The Senate has a duty and responsibility to hear the arguments, review the evidence, and render a verdict. — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) April 9, 2024

Senate leadership, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are working to avoid a trial.

"Senate Democrats plan to 'dispose' of the House's impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as quickly as they can on Thursday, a member of Democratic leadership said in an interview," POLITICO reports.

Durbin on length of Mayorkas impeachment trial: I think it'll be done quickly. I've talked to some Republicans who candidly tell me, they don't take it very seriously..I'm not sure how Chuck's going to approach this he's got two or three procedural opportunities. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 9, 2024

That position is unacceptable to dozens of Republican Senators, who are demanding a full consideration of the impeachment case against Mayorkas.

.@SenSchumer wants to dismiss the trial for Secretary Mayorkas.



I don’t think so. Let’s have a trial and let the facts come out. pic.twitter.com/IQrkkvv2BX — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 9, 2024

The Biden White House and Senate Democrats know that the suffering at the southern border is indefensible.



Chuck Schumer doesn’t want to hold the Mayorkas impeachment trial because it will show how bad the crisis truly is. pic.twitter.com/nk8Dt50IIZ — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) April 9, 2024

If Democrats are certain that Secretary Mayorkas didn’t destroy our border, increase human trafficking, and parole millions of illegals into our country, then let’s hold a trial and you can prove it.



What are you afraid of? pic.twitter.com/5fVsBMFeDw — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Mayorkas is scheduled to testify in front of the House Homeland Security Committee next week on agency budget requests. It will be his first appearance on Capitol Hill since he was impeached by the House in February.

“Three years into this administration, the threats to the homeland are growing by the day, in many cases as a result of President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas’ utter refusal to secure our borders. The crisis at our borders is not one of resources but one caused by Secretary Mayorkas’ clear refusal to enforce the law and his breach of the public trust. This historic chaos has exposed our country to grave security risks––from unprecedented cartel control of the Southwest border and the fentanyl epidemic to suspected terrorists being released into our communities," Chairman Mark Green released in a statement Tuesday.

“Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party continues to target sectors of our critical infrastructure with cyber intrusions, the Iranian regime and its ‘Axis of Resistance’ have been emboldened against Israel and its allies, and dissidents of both authoritarian regimes face threats and retaliation on U.S. soil," Green continued. "As a co-equal branch of government, we will continue conducting rigorous oversight over the executive branch to ensure DHS is accountable to American taxpayers and not only properly equipped with, but properly utilizing, the resources we give them to combat these threats.”



