Tipsheet

Pressure Continues on the Senate for a Mayorkas Impeachment Trial

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 09, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are expected to be walked over from the House of Representatives and delivered to the U.S. Senate for consideration on Wednesday. 

Senate leadership, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, are working to avoid a trial.

"Senate Democrats plan to 'dispose' of the House's impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as quickly as they can on Thursday, a member of Democratic leadership said in an interview," POLITICO reports

That position is unacceptable to dozens of Republican Senators, who are demanding a full consideration of the impeachment case against Mayorkas. 

Meanwhile, Mayorkas is scheduled to testify in front of the House Homeland Security Committee next week on agency budget requests. It will be his first appearance on Capitol Hill since he was impeached by the House in February. 

“Three years into this administration, the threats to the homeland are growing by the day, in many cases as a result of President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas’ utter refusal to secure our borders. The crisis at our borders is not one of resources but one caused by Secretary Mayorkas’ clear refusal to enforce the law and his breach of the public trust. This historic chaos has exposed our country to grave security risks––from unprecedented cartel control of the Southwest border and the fentanyl epidemic to suspected terrorists being released into our communities," Chairman Mark Green released in a statement Tuesday. 

“Meanwhile, the Chinese Communist Party continues to target sectors of our critical infrastructure with cyber intrusions, the Iranian regime and its ‘Axis of Resistance’ have been emboldened against Israel and its allies, and dissidents of both authoritarian regimes face threats and retaliation on U.S. soil," Green continued. "As a co-equal branch of government, we will continue conducting rigorous oversight over the executive branch to ensure DHS is accountable to American taxpayers and not only properly equipped with, but properly utilizing, the resources we give them to combat these threats.”

 


