There Was Very Little Pete Buttigieg Was Able to Tell Us About Bridge Collapse

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Tuesday after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early in the morning, though he did so by spinning some rather tall tales, with Guy being among those calling him out for those. On Wednesday, it was Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's turn to address the matter, and there wasn't much he could speak to.

As the secretary was able to confirm, six people have died, and "work is underway to investigate what happened and to restore the key transportation resources that were impacted." Even before he took any questions, however, Buttigieg also noted that "when it comes to the investigative work led by the NTSB and supported by the Coast Guard," as he added "I will respect their independence and not comment on that work."

"While the investigation and the response continue, President Biden has made clear that this whole administration will be providing support in every respect for the recovery and the rebuilding process," Buttigieg would also reference. As Katie had covered at the time of the president's remarks, Biden indicated that the federal government will pay for it. The secretary himself repeated that reminder. "Bottom line, as President Biden has made clear, the federal government will provide all of the support that Maryland and Baltimore need for as long as it takes, and we will work with Congress to deliver on that," he pointed out.

Buttigieg even used the tragedy as a way to promote the infrastructure bill, as he would do when offering answers to reporters' questions.

When it came to the federal government's role, Buttigieg was asked but also could not provide a real figure.

"We don’t have dollar estimates yet. But we actually have provisions that allow us to begin releasing funding, even while that is being determined," he offered, also speaking about an emergency relief funding request. He also would reveal when asked another question that it's "certainly possible" and even "likely" that Congress may be called upon. When he was later asked about the price point for a supplemental to Congress, Buttigieg responded with how it was "just too soon to say."

When asked for a timeline for reopening the port and bridge, Buttigieg also answered, "It was too soon to be certain." That kind of "too soon" response would be one he would stick to throughout the briefing. This question would come up again during the briefing, with Buttigieg still unable to share much, and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre even becoming noticeably impatient.

REPORTER: When will the port reopen?



BUTTIGIEG: It will be quicker than reconstructing the bridge.



REPORTER: Can you ballpark it?



BUTTIGIEG: I don't want to put something out just yet.



REPORTER: Days? Weeks? Months? Years?



KJP: We gotta keep going.



Before such an exchange came up, Buttigieg had also been asked if he was "discussing waiving any regulations or requirements to help speed along the reconstruction of this bridge," though again, he said it was "too soon to say what exact administrative issues may come up."

Buttigieg had referenced the supply chain in his opening remarks, and was also asked more about that when taking questions from reporters. "Do you expect the closure of the poor to lead to a full-blown supply chain crisis? Or what is your early assessment so far," one asked.

As he took some moments discussing various ports, Buttigieg also found another way to say he couldn't fully speak to the question. He also certainly couldn't offer too many assurances.

"Now, a lot of the goods that come on or off there go as part of runs where ships also visit the ports of New York and New Jersey and Virginia. And so, right now, I think there are already diversions taking place to those and other East Coast ports helping to absorb some of that need," Buttigieg said in part. "So, those are the kinds of things we’re getting more information on right now. And I’m looking forward to getting a better sense tomorrow after talking to the shippers."

Concerns were raised about the supply chain in another way, including when it comes to the impact on the economy. "And you expect, because of those supply chain issues, that we could see impacts on the U.S. economy as a result of those supply chain issues," a reporter asked.

Put another way of how he doesn't yet know, Buttigieg offered, "We want to get a little more fidelity on how disruptive it can be." What he could say wasn't entirely comforting, as he pointed out "the effect clearly will not be trivial."

REPORTER: "You expect...we could see impacts on the U.S. economy as a result of those supply chain issues?"



Another concerning issue is that Buttigieg couldn't speak to the effect on inflation.

While he said it's "too soon to say" what the impact will be, Buttigieg went on to try to praise the president for handling the supply chain crisis and inflation. "I will say, you know, a lot of the disinflation that we’ve seen has been a result of the work that the President led to improve and smooth out our supply chains," Buttigieg offered.

Inflation remains high under the Biden administration, far higher than it was under former and potentially future President Donald Trump. Biden has also just a 35.7 percent approval rating on inflation, while 61.8 percent disapprove of his handling of the issue.

REPORTER: What will be the impact on inflation?



Towards the end of the time had had for taking questions at the briefing, Buttigieg was asked if the president had spoken with or had plans to speak with the family members of the victims. He couldn't even speak to that, though.

Rather, it was Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) who had taken the time to make such calls.

REPORTER: "Have you or the president been able to reach the families members of the six victims or do you plan to try to contact them?"



Buttigieg was not the only one who couldn't provide enough information about key answers, though.

As has been the case since the bridge collapsed on Tuesday and the president gave his remarks, there has been chatter as to whether Baltimore will end up like East Palestine, Ohio, where it took over a year for the president to visit the area after it had been affected by a train derailment that dumped hazardous material.

"I don't have an update," Jean-Pierre said. She also mentioned in her response how "obviously, we want to--we want to do it when it is the appropriate time on the ground," and that Biden "wants to get there as quickly as he can."

Given that it took as long as it did for Biden to get to East Palestine, though, this isn't necessarily a matter where Jean-Pierre can speak to how it's something that's "obvious." Further, there isn't exactly much hope when the president references doing something "quickly."

REPORTER: "Any update on when the president will go to Baltimore?"



