AOC Won't Even Let Bobulinski Answer Her Direct Question on What Crimes Biden Committed

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  March 20, 2024 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

During Wednesday's House Oversight Committee hearing on "Influence Peddling: Examining Joe Biden’s Abuse of Public Office," witness Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden was bombarded with questions by Democratic witnesses. Even before that, he had been interrupted by Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) in his opening statements, after Bobulinski called him out for lying. 

Bobulinski faced another interruption from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), despite how the congresswoman asked the witness a direct question. As she ranted against the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden from House Republicans, AOC asked Bobulinski what crimes he had seen Biden commit. "Is it your testimony today that you personally witnessed Joe Biden commit a crime," the congresswoman demanded to know. 

When he answered "yes," AOC asked for specifics, only to refuse to allow Bobulinski to continue when he gave an answer she did not like. Bobulinski mentioned "corruption statutes, RICO, conspiracy, FARA..." but AOC talked over him, demanding to know "what is the crime, sir, specifically?"

In the heated exchange, Bobulinski pointed out "you asked me to answer the question, I answered the question, RICO, you're obviously not familiar with, corruption statutes" leading to the Squad member becoming even more outraged.

"Excuse me, sir? Excuse me, sir, RICO, is not a crime, it is a category," she said, wildly gesturing and dramatically emphasizing her words. "What is the crime," she shouted at Bobulinski once more.

As they spoke over each other, Bobulinski tried to explain that "it's a category of crimes that you're then charged under," before he was finally able to get clarity from AOC that she was trying to get him to name "the exact statute under RICO." When he tried to answer her question, the congresswoman snapped at him that "I reclaim my time," refusing to let Bobulinski answer the question she had asked of him.

Moments later in the hearing, soon to be former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) used her time for questions in part to cheer on her colleague, claiming if impeachment "was on life support, [AOC] just killed it."


